1025CF football_JM03.JPG

Carolina Forest's Mason Garcia scores as the Panthers wallop West Florence 63-14 on Friday. The Panthers will play at Conway next Friday for the region championship. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Scores will be updated throughout the night:

Carolina Forest 21 Conway 13 (Q2) 

St. James 21 Socastee 0 (Q1)

Myrtle Beach 21 North Myrtle Beach 7 (Q2)

Loris 6 Marion 0 (Q1)

Aynor 16 Lake City 7 (Q1)

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

