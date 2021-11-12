Green Sea Floyds (6-2) at Baptist Hill (7-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Green Sea Floyds 47, Baptist Hill 0 (2019)
About the game | Want a game with conflicting offensive styles? Look no further than this second-round matchup between Class A Top 10 teams. While Green Sea Floyds is a smash-and-grind running team behind Colby Thorndyke and Dan Johnson, the Bobcats have gone seemingly all in with its passing attack, led by quarterback Harold Gathers. The sophomore is throwing for nearly 280 yards per game and is averaging nearly 3.5 touchdowns passes each night out. There have been some concerns with interceptions (he had 16 of them in the regular season), but the air-raid style is so infrequently used at the state’s lowest level that it has produced more often than not. Baptist Hill’s slew of receivers are mostly juniors and seniors, making it a tough scheme for most Class A programs. Oh, and about those two losses on Baptist Hill’s record? They didn’t happen on the field. The team forfeited two games for using ineligible players early on in the season.
Aynor (7-1) at Camden (8-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting in at least 20 years
About the game | There was a stretch of the season when it appeared Aynor was going away from Garrison Gasque, limiting the two-way senior’s carries and giving them to just about anyone else. It’s safe to say that strategy is over. In the last three games — wins against Loris, Lamar and last week’s first-round win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson — the sure-handed and reliable senior has seen his numbers increase. Gasque had 17 carries for 85 yards against Loris, 21 for 132 and a score against Lamar and then a career-high 29 carries for 133 and a touchdown in the win against O-W. Against a Camden squad many folks consider to be one of the small number of lower state contenders, Gasque’s touches could again be a huge consideration for this offense. He does have three fumbles on the season. But with 104 carries in eight games, that figure doesn’t seem as bad. Aynor will need the quick-thinking quarterback at his best, and if he is, the Blue Jackets may be the first seedings upset in the Class 3A lower state bracket.
North Myrtle Beach (5-4) at Hartsville (5-5)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20 (Sept. 17)
About the game | The Red Foxes’ misdirection offense is a sight to behold. Yes, everyone and their mother knows that Jeff Calabrese is going to give the ball to his two tailbacks — J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel — time and time and time again. Those two players have a combined 260 carries and another 10 receptions, or roughly 57% of the team’s offensive plays this year. Factoring in that Hartsville has inserted others during garbage time, and the meaningful number of carries those two get is significantly higher. So just stop them and you’re good, right? Easier said than done. That’s because Hartsville’s offensive line is big and mobile and a match-up nightmare for most. That includes the first game between these two this year, when Anderson and McDaniel rushed for 265 and four touchdowns with just 28 total carries. Stopping them will need to be a group effort for the Chiefs. And that’s where last week’s impressive performance shutting down May River’s Garvin Douglas comes in. They hit him early and often, and doing so against Hartsville’s dynamic duo is almost a must.
Aiken (4-7) at Myrtle Beach (8-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | First meeting in at least 20 years
About the game | Myrtle Beach’s Region VI-4A title is paying dividends again this week, as the Seahawks will not only be at home in the second round, but facing an opponent who has only a pair of region victories against lowly opponents to thank for its own playoff positioning. Aiken is a team that has not had a winning record since 2015 — the only such occurrence in the last decade. One of its wins this year, a 13-12 victory over Midland Valley, came against a program that Myrtle Beach just dismantled 56-19. Coordinator Jason Owens’ defense, then, can continue to set the tone for another week. If the Seahawks force a turnover or two, or string together a number of three-and-outs like they did last week against the Mustangs, there’s no telling how quickly this game could get out of hand. Myrtle Beach’s offense is the best unit Aiken has seen all year, and the chances of the Hornets being able to even slow down the Seahawks are slim. Instead, what we’re likely to see is Mickey Wilson and Co. continue to spread the ball around and prepare for a tougher opponent in the third round.
