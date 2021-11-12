North Myrtle Beach (5-4) at Hartsville (5-5)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com

Last meeting | Hartsville 45, North Myrtle Beach 20 (Sept. 17)

About the game | The Red Foxes’ misdirection offense is a sight to behold. Yes, everyone and their mother knows that Jeff Calabrese is going to give the ball to his two tailbacks — J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel — time and time and time again. Those two players have a combined 260 carries and another 10 receptions, or roughly 57% of the team’s offensive plays this year. Factoring in that Hartsville has inserted others during garbage time, and the meaningful number of carries those two get is significantly higher. So just stop them and you’re good, right? Easier said than done. That’s because Hartsville’s offensive line is big and mobile and a match-up nightmare for most. That includes the first game between these two this year, when Anderson and McDaniel rushed for 265 and four touchdowns with just 28 total carries. Stopping them will need to be a group effort for the Chiefs. And that’s where last week’s impressive performance shutting down May River’s Garvin Douglas comes in. They hit him early and often, and doing so against Hartsville’s dynamic duo is almost a must.

Aiken (4-7) at Myrtle Beach (8-1)

Time | 7:30 p.m.

Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9

Last meeting | First meeting in at least 20 years

About the game | Myrtle Beach’s Region VI-4A title is paying dividends again this week, as the Seahawks will not only be at home in the second round, but facing an opponent who has only a pair of region victories against lowly opponents to thank for its own playoff positioning. Aiken is a team that has not had a winning record since 2015 — the only such occurrence in the last decade. One of its wins this year, a 13-12 victory over Midland Valley, came against a program that Myrtle Beach just dismantled 56-19. Coordinator Jason Owens’ defense, then, can continue to set the tone for another week. If the Seahawks force a turnover or two, or string together a number of three-and-outs like they did last week against the Mustangs, there’s no telling how quickly this game could get out of hand. Myrtle Beach’s offense is the best unit Aiken has seen all year, and the chances of the Hornets being able to even slow down the Seahawks are slim. Instead, what we’re likely to see is Mickey Wilson and Co. continue to spread the ball around and prepare for a tougher opponent in the third round.