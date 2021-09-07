0820 aynor football_JM10.JPG

Despite not having a game last week, three area teams stayed relatively stagnant in the South Carolina Media Prep Football polls, which were released Tuesday.

Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach stayed at Nos. 3 and 6 in Class 4A, while Aynor bumped up one spot to No. 7 in Class 3A. Carolina Forest was again receiving votes after knocking off New Hanover (N.C.) last week. 
Myrtle Beach is slated to open its season this week at Oceanside Christian, while Carolina Forest is scheduled to play at Sumter. Aynor and North Myrtle Beach currently do not have an opponent set for Friday.
 
Dutch Fork, A.C. Flora, Daniel, Abbeville and Southside Christian each held on to the top spots in their respective classifications for yet another week. 

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (17)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. TL Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Ridge View

6. Northwestern

7. Byrnes

8. Chapin

9. Dorman

10. Ashley Ridge

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley, Woodmont, Riverside, Carolina Forest, Sumter, Mauldin, Blythewood. 

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (15)

2. Greenville (2)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. South Florence

9. Catawba Ridge

10. May River

Others receiving votes: West Florence, North Augusta, Pickens, Irmo

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17) 

2. Dillon 

3. Chapman 

4. Camden 

5. Brookland-Cayce 

6. Chester 

7. Aynor 

8. Clinton 

9. Lower Richland 

10. Gilbert 

Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Union County, Hanahan, Crestwood, Fairfield Central, Pickens

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Saluda

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. St. Joseph’s

9. (tie) Phillip Simmons

9. (tie) Newberry

Others receiving votes: Christ Church, Wade Hampton, Lake Marion, Woodland, Andrew Jackson, Central

Class A

1. Southside Christian (17)

2. Lamar

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Lewisville

6. Blackville-Hilda

7. Lake View

8. Great Falls

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Baptist Hill

Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, Johnsonville, C.A. Johnson, Ridge Spring-Monetta

This week’s voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, CastPrep and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA

