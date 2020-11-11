EDITOR'S NOTE: This story originally described the Conway-Ashley Ridge game as happening on Thursday. It's been rescheduled for Friday.
Conway (1-5) at Ashley Ridge (1-6)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | While the Tigers and Swamp Foxes each just have one win so far this season, this game certainly has the feeling of a matchup between schools going in different directions. Ashley Ridge picked up its lone win of the season three weeks ago, and in the game prior and two after, Shane Fidler’s team has finished within one touchdown of Summerville, Goose Creek and Cane Bay. Conway, meanwhile, has started to sputter. The Tigers’ last two losses (at Sumter and St. James) have come by a combined eight touchdowns, as offensive production has all but ceased and Conway has found little effectively slowing down opposing offenses.
Waccamaw (0-4) at St. James (3-4)
Time | 7 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | St. James 49, Waccamaw 20 (2017)
About the game | Many of these additional games played outside the scope of the playoff brackets are going to be mostly forgotten within weeks by those outside the programs. but in terms of growth and getting something positive into the offseason, this game could be monumental for the Sharks. St. James has not put together an in-season three-game winning streak since 2015. And for a program that has failed to win at least three games in a season nine different times, that type of momentum could be a valuable step up for Tommy Norwood and his assistant coaches in the weeks and months ahead.
Loris (2-3) at Socastee (3-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7; WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Socastee 41, Loris 6 (1998)
About the game | In any other year, these two teams would have been heading to the playoffs as a No. 3 seed out of their respective regions and classifications. But in 2020, one last chance for a non-region victory will have to do. The Lions and quarterback Brice Faircloth will provide the type of test Socastee has already seen this year — he’s a lighter version of Carolina Forest’s Kyle Watkins. And if the Braves are able to contain the mobile signal caller, it will likely lead to the team’s first winning season since 2015.
Friday playoff games
Myrtle Beach (5-2) at South Aiken (4-1)
Time | 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Unknown
About the game | While Myrtle Beach is going to be trying to figure out how banged up some offensive pieces will be for this game, the Seahawks will have little trouble knowing exactly what they need to do on the other side of the ball. South Aiken senior quarterback E.J. Hickson has thrown for 942 yards and nine touchdowns while running for another 187 yards and three scores. He’s adept enough with his feet to scramble out of some trouble here and there, and that means a challenge for the Myrtle Beach front seven who may be asked to keep South Aiken out of the end zone even more than normal.
James Island (4-3) at North Myrtle Beach (6-0)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WWMB-CW21; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Throughout this wacky football season, we’ve seen some uncharacteristic game results around the state. It's a credit to North Myrtle Beach, then, that they’ve staved off a clunker and remained perfect. The Chiefs are one of just two teams throughout Class 4A (along with A.C. Flora) to be able to say that heading into the playoffs. And it’s why Matt Reel’s team should be considered a heavy favorite against the last team invited to the Class 4A postseason. Expect this swarming, turnover-focused defense to do against James Island what it has to most of Region VI-4A all year.
Aynor (5-1) at Oceanside Collegiate (5-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting
About the game | Aynor’s offense has been good enough to this point to work its way into the playoffs. The Blue Jackets, however, are about to have a clear vision of what it will take to keep them there. In Oceanside, Aynor will be squaring off against a defense led by future college linebacker Carson Arnold, a player who can disrupt a rushing attack with the best of them. Because of Arnold, Blue Jacket backfield mates Noah Jones (824 yards on the season), Ahmad Gerald (447) and Garrison Gasque (406) will all be expected to make the most of their touches and keep the ball in their hands as long as possible to prevent a counter-strike.
Carolina Forest (6-1) at Goose Creek (5-2)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 41, Goose Creek 14 (2019 playoffs)
About the game | In a true seeding format, this is one of those games in which the home teams could easily be flipped given their regular-season performance. Instead, though, Carolina Forest will be making the two-hour trek south — hoping that everything it has learned about itself this year is enough to prevail. Like most Class 5A teams still around, Goose Creek has had few surprises in the win-loss column. However, the Gators have not exactly been playing crisp football, either. The Panthers will have every opportunity to extend their streak of first-round playoff victories to four seasons.
POWER RANKINGS
1. North Myrtle Beach - After rolling perfect through the regular season, the real fun begins
2. Carolina Forest - Panthers have had 27 days to scout Goose Creek
3. Myrtle Beach - The loss last week hurt; the injuries that came out of it may hurt more
4. Aynor - Two weeks off means some fresh legs for this high-powered running game
5. Socastee - Braves’ first season under Ben Hampton has gone better than expected
*As compiled by My Horry News prep reporter Ian Guerin
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PASSING YARDS
COMP-ATT-INT
TDS
Ryan Burger
MB
1,660
105-158-4
17
Brice Faircloth
LOR
766
64-118-2
3
Cam Freeman
NMB
622
31-64-1
6
Kyle Watkins
CF
612
44-69-3
9
Joey McMenamin
STJ
393
31-59-2
5
NAME
SCHOOL
RUSHING YARDS
ATTEMPTS
AVERAGE
TDS
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
875
111
7.9
14
Nyliek Livingston
NMB
844
106
8.0
7
Kyle Watkins
CF
835
82
10.2
14
Luke Janack
CF
825
80
10.3
16
Noah Jones
AYN
824
133
6.2
12
Ayron Armstrong
STJ
617
150
4.1
3
Brice Faircloth
LOR
467
84
5.6
7
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
447
57
7.8
8
Garrison Gasque
AYN
406
60
6.8
2
Andrew Doss
MB
405
52
7.8
5
NAME
SCHOOL
RECEIVING YARDS
RECEPTIONS
AVG
TDS
Adam Randall
MB
727
36
20.2
9
J.J. Jones
MB
541
32
16.9
6
Xavier Anderson
NMB
336
10
33.6
4
Adam Janack
CF
321
19
16.9
4
Chris Gilchrist
LOR
201
14
14.4
0
