Myrtle Beach High football coach Mickey Wilson used Friday night’s showdown with Class 5A powerhouse Fort Dorchester as a measuring stick for his Seahawks.
In the end, this one was almost too close to call.
The Seahawks (2-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, saw a two-touchdown lead in the first half evaporate into a 31-27 defeat at the hands of the Patriots (4-0), the No. 2-ranked team in the state's top classification.
“We played really well in the first half, just OK in the second half, but you have to finish it off against a good football team like Fort Dorchester,” Wilson said after the thrilling clash of lower state powers.
“They’re ranked No. 2 in 5A for a reason, and I think they showed that late in the game. But we will learn from this and get better because of it. I’m excited about our team I think we have a chance to be really good.”
Myrtle Beach’s Jake Doty watches a pass from Ryan Burger go out of reach in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger rushes in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall rushes in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Malachi Washington takes the handoff from Ryan Burger in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Mickey Wilson in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Fort Dorchester’s Steve LaPrad complains to the officials as the his team beats Myrtle Beach 31-28 on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Tyron Miles gets another take down in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall is surrounded in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger rushes in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Malachi Washington rushes in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Josh Gunn yanks Forth Dorchester’s Trey Ryan down in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Tyron Miles and the Seahawks sport the chrome helmets in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach takes a loss at home to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger is sacked in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall catches a touchdown pass in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger skirts away from the defense in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Jon Simmons pulls away from Forth Dorchester’s Aaron Lawrence on Friday, Myrtle Beach lost 28-31. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger passes in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Ryan Burger in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Wade White and Frank Goings eye Forth Dorchester’s Jayden Porter on the line in the 28-31 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Fort Dorcherster scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to end any hopes Myrtle Beach had of pulling off the upset at a raucous Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The Seahawks never trailed until the fourth quarter.
Despite the disparity in the second half, the Seahawks held a 21-17 lead early in the final period when disaster struck. A high punt snap failed to roll into the end zone for a safety and set up the Patriots with 1st and goal on the Myrtle Beach 1-yard line. Quarterback Zolten Osbourne sneaked into the end zone to give the Pats their first lead of the game.
The Seahawks responded by driving deep into Patriots’ territory but not deep enough to attempt a potential game-tying field goal. After turning the ball over on downs, a Seahawks defense that had held up well against a much bigger Fort Dorchester offensive line watched running back Michael Smalls break loose for a 66-yard touchdown run to make it 31-21 with 6 minutes remaining. Myrtle Beach managed a touchdown on the final play of the game, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Pats.
“We had some opportunities, but we really had some bad field position in the second half,” Wilson said. “(The bad punt snap) came at a terrible time in the game too. We lost our momentum and couldn’t get it back.”
Myrtle Beach built plenty of mo early, coming out swinging and slinging out of the gate. The Seahawks took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in eight plays to paydirt, capped by quarterback Ryan Burger’s 20-yard touchdown toss to Jake Doty. Burger threw four TDs on the night, completing 21 of 32 passes for 286 yards.
After holding the Patriots to a three-and-out, the Seahawks claimed a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on the first two Burger TD passes to Clemson wide receiver commit Adam Randall (eight catches, 168 yards). He broke loose on a bubble screen for a 15-yard score and later reeled in a 45-yard bomb from Burger that put Myrtle Beach up 21-7.
After Fort Dorchester booted a field goal before the end of the half to cut the deficit to 21-10, it was all Pats. Despite being held to zero rushing yards in the first half, Fort Dorchester leaned on its big offensive line. Osbourne scored on a 3-yard run to cut the deficit to 21-17, and the fateful punt snap swung the game in Fort Dorchester’s favor for good.
“I’m disappointed we didn’t finish it off,” Wilson said, “but we went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in 5A and that’s something we can build on.”
The Seahawks open the Region 6-4A schedule next week at West Florence.
