Antoine Rivens has already helped launch a football program in Conway. It appears as if he will do so again in an even bigger role.
Rivens, the former Coastal Carolina assistant head coach, has been selected as the first football coach at Atlantic Collegiate Academy, according to multiple sources close to the school and coach. Rivens would technically be an in-house transfer from sister school Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, where he has served as the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach since 2017.
According to those sources, his role in building Oceanside into a statewide power and his residence in Conway pushed him ahead of other finalists, including a SCISA coach with state championships, a local sub-varsity football coach and a small-college coach from Georgia.
Rivens has been on a cruise with family this week and was not immediately available for comment.
However, he would be a common-sense hire for what is already shaping up to be the county’s most stable charter school athletics program.
After a bizarre 2016 inaugural season at Oceanside in which the head coach quit two weeks into the season and the Landsharks finished 0-8, Rivens was part of coach Chad Grier’s staff that quickly began turning things around beginning in 2017. In the time since, Oceanside has gone 49-19, with five of those losses attributed to the team forfeiting four games to an ineligible player in 2019 and a 2020 state playoff forfeiture due to a COVID-19 exposure.
The Landsharks have already reached a state championship game (2022) and another lower state championship (2019), a rarity for such a young program. Grier returned to North Carolina prior to the 2020 season, when Joe Call took over for two seasons. Chad Wilkes was then hired last spring. All three head coaches counted Rivens as a stabilizing force in the program.
In addition to Coastal Carolina and Oceanside, Rivens has also worked as an assistant coach at NCAA Division-II Johnson C. Smith, two stints at North Carolina Central and another at Livingtstone College. The former University of South Carolina offensive lineman and team captain got into coaching after his playing career, which included a season in the Arena Football League and another in the Canadian Football League.
While at Coastal, Rivens was largely responsible for helping the program get off the ground beginning with the school’s inaugural season in 2003. Rivens was the top assistant to head coach Dave Bennett.
In Conway, Rivens laid roots that have stuck throughout his coaching stops during and since. He has maintained his residence there, commuting some 90 minutes each way to Mount Pleasant during his entire time at Oceanside.
At Atlantic, mere minutes from his home, Rivens would be assuming his first full-time head coaching role. Principal Mike Lorenz previously said he is unsure of whether the Armada will have the personnel or even scheduling possibilities to play any varsity games in 2023. However, interest in the program — specifically from incoming freshmen and sophomores — has been quite high.
ACA will be an independent South Carolina High School League program in all sports in 2023-2024 before it is assigned to a region for the league’s next two-year realignment window in 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.
The school’s enrollment projections have it competing as an SCHSL Class 2A program beginning in the fall of 2026.
An official announcement from Atlantic Collegiate regarding Rivens is expected as early as Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.