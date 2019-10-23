Add five more Horry County football players to state’s all-star ranks.
Carolina Forest quarterback Mason Garcia, North Myrtle Beach’s Ramsey Lewis, Green Sea Floyds defensive back A.J. Campbell and Myrtle Beach’s linebacker duo of Shedrick Pointer and Kenny Byrd were named to the Touchstone Energy Bowl rosters, which were released this week. The game, better known as the North-South All-Star Game, will be played Dec. 14 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
Those players will join a record-tying four local standouts who were previously named to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas roster last month.
That number was nearly one spot higher, as Garcia was considered to be one of the last players nixed from Shrine Bowl consideration. As such, he was a shoo-in for the North-South game. The East Carolina verbal commit and two-year Panthers starter has thrown for 1,349 yards and 11 touchdowns this season while rushing for another 315 yards and five scores. He’s topped 3,100 passing yards for his career in 17 career starts (19 overall games).
North Myrtle Beach’s Lewis, who has been playing mostly quarterback for this year for the Chiefs while battling a knee injury, was named to the North-South game as a running back. He was the team’s leading rusher last year while playing that position, and has maintained his team-lead in 2019 while switching over to quarterback.
Campbell is one of the biggest impact players for a Green Sea Floyds defense that has flattened most of it competition this season, not to mention the spark he provided during last year’s Class 1A championship run. This fall, the Trojans are allowing just 11.6 points per game, which is the third-best figure in the classification.
Speaking of defenses, Byrd and Pointer have been a dynamic one-two punch from the middle of Myrtle Beach’s Class 4A-leading squad. The Seahawks are giving up 10.1 points per game. Byrd has racked up 53 tackles, 13.5 for loss, forced three fumbles, snagged three interceptions and put up 3.5 sacks. Pointer isn’t far behind on the tackles figures, having already amassed 45.5 and 7.5 for loss.
Although they rounded out the local representation for the North-South rosters, they won’t be the only Seahawks on the field that afternoon.
South Carolina’s Mr. Football Award will be presented at halftime of the game. Myrtle Beach quarterback Luke Doty is one of seven finalists for the award, joined by fellow quarterbacks Noah Bell (Saluda), Mikele Colasurdo (Chapman) and Tyler Venables (Daniel), as well as Byrnes tailback Rahjai Harris, Laurens running back Duane Martin and Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt.
Doty, Seahawk defensive lineman Quamil Spells, Carolina Forest offensive lineman Darin Goss and Conway defensive lineman Tonka Heminway were the four locals selected for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, which will be played Dec. 21 in Spartanburg.
