Horry County added two teams back to the state football polls this week, although it lost its lone No. 1 team.
Myrtle Beach, which fell from its unanimous spot atop Class 4A, fell to No. 5 in the division after a narrow loss to Wilson last Friday. However, that loss also helped rival North Myrtle Beach move up one spot to No. 2. The Chiefs handled West Florence in a matchup of two previously ranked squads.
Moving back into the Class 5A polls was Carolina Forest, which is No. 10 again following its win against St. James. The Panthers scored a school-record 70 points in the victory and had three players finish with 100 rushing yards in the game.
Aynor and Green Sea Floyds round out the list. The Blue Jackets are No. 8 in Class 3A and the Trojans are ranked No. 10 in Class A.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Northwestern
9. Boiling Springs
10. Carolina Forest
Also receiving votes: Ridge View, Hillcrest, Berkeley, Goose Creek
CLASS 4A
1. A.C. Flora (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Westside
4. South Pointe (1)
5. Myrtle Beach
6. Greer
7. Beaufort
8. Greenville
9. Catawba Ridge
10. Greenwood
Also receiving votes: North Augusta, Wilson, May River, Hilton Head, West Florence
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (11)
2. Chapman (3)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Gilbert
6. Wren
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Aynor
9. Fairfield Central
10. Palmetto
Also receiving votes: Belton Honea-Path, Chester, Lake City, Union County, Powdersville, Hanahan
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray
3. Cheraw
4. Chesnee
5. Newberry
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Barnwell
8. North Central
9. Pelion
10 Saluda
Others receiving votes- Woodland, Andrews, Marion, Timberland, Phillip Simmons, St. Joe’s, Wade Hampton, Christ Church.
CLASS A
1. Lake View
2. Lamar
3. Southside Christian
4. Blackville-Hilda
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Whale Branch
7. Carvers Bay
8. Johnsonville
9. Wagener-Salley
10. Green Sea Floyds
Others receiving votes - McCormick, C.A. Johnson, Williston-Elko, Branchville, Ridge Spring-Monetta
Voters: Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LowCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV
