1002 NMB football_JM06.JPG

North Myrtle Beach’s Nyliek Livingston takes a handoff from Will Murray in the 35-7 victory over South Florence Friday night. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

For the first time this year, five local football programs are among the Top 10 in their respective classifications.

The new polls, released Tuesday afternoon, include Carolina Forest (No. 10, Class 5A), Myrtle Beach (No. 1, Class 4A), North Myrtle Beach (No. 5, Class 4A), Aynor (No. 10, Class 3A) and Green Sea Floyds (No. 4, Class A). It is the first time the Grand Strand has had five teams simultaneously ranked in the state media poll since Oct. 15 of last year.

Not coincidentally, it was those same five teams who held spots then, too.

Combined, the Panthers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Blue Jackets and Trojans are 12-3 so far heading into Friday’s games.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Dorman
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Goose Creek
9. Northwestern
10. Carolina Forest
Also receiving votes: Boiling Springs, Berkeley, Ridge View, Hillcrest, Spring Valley
 
CLASS 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (14)
2. South Pointe
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. North Myrtle Beach 
6. Westside 
7. Greer 
8. Beaufort 
9. Greenwood
10. West Florence 
Receiving votes: Catawba Ridge, North Augusta, May River, York, Laurens, Hartsville
 
CLASS 3A
1. Dillon (12)
2. Chapman (2)
3. Daniel
4. Camden
5. Chester
6. Gilbert
7. (tie) Wren
7. (tie) Belton-Honea Path
9. Oceanside Collegiate
10. Aynor
Receiving votes: Union County, Lake City, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Palmetto
 
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Newberry
5. Cheraw
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Chesnee
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes- North Central, Latta, Andrews, Christ Church
 
CLASS A
1. Lake View (10)
2. Lamar (4)
3. Southside Christian
4. Green Sea Floyds
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. Whale Branch
7. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
10. Carvers Bay
Others receiving votes- Williston-Elko, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Allendale-Fairfax, Branchville

Voters: Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Kennington Lloyd Smith III, Anderson Independent Mail; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Wes Kerr, LoCoSports.com; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Alex Zeitlow, The Herald; Justin Mathis, upstateprep-cast.net; Jamie McBee, The Boiling Springs Sports Journal; Pete Yanity, WSPA-TV

