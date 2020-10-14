For the first time this year, five local football programs are among the Top 10 in their respective classifications.
The new polls, released Tuesday afternoon, include Carolina Forest (No. 10, Class 5A), Myrtle Beach (No. 1, Class 4A), North Myrtle Beach (No. 5, Class 4A), Aynor (No. 10, Class 3A) and Green Sea Floyds (No. 4, Class A). It is the first time the Grand Strand has had five teams simultaneously ranked in the state media poll since Oct. 15 of last year.
Not coincidentally, it was those same five teams who held spots then, too.
Combined, the Panthers, Seahawks, Chiefs, Blue Jackets and Trojans are 12-3 so far heading into Friday’s games.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork
