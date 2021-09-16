Hartsville (0-3) at North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
Time | 7:05 p.m.
Broadcast | WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com
Last meeting | North Myrtle Beach 40, Hartsville 21
About the game | A year ago, this was the eye-opening game for the region and Class 4A as a whole. It showed that North Myrtle Beach was prepared to do something special, and the season ended in Columbia in December. This time around, the Chiefs need this one to hang on to their spot atop Region VI-4A. Hartsville’s 0-3 record is deceiving in that coach Jeff Calabrese hasn’t put his full squad on the field against some stout competition. The Red Foxes are averaging 410 yards of offense per game behind tailback J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel, quarterback McKendrie Douglas and an offensive line that is, simply, massive. It will be a test for North Myrtle Beach and what coach Matt Reel calls a roster full of “program guys.”
South Columbus (0-1) at Green Sea Floyds (0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | First meeting in 20+ years
About the game | It’s been three weeks since Green Sea Floyds played a game, and for as many partial practices and film study as the Trojans have had in that time, this is a squad that is going to rely on its biggest strength, and that’s tailback Dan Johnson. Against Blacksburg in the season opener (again, back on Aug. 27), Johnson had 129 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. While that wasn’t half of Green Sea Floyds’ total yards or carries, this is clearly a run-first team while quarterback Banks Lovett tries to find his rhythm.
Loris (0-3) at Dillon (0-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLSC-FM 106.7
Last meeting | Dillon 63, Loris 27 (2020)
About the game | Lions fans see the winless start to the season and the impending matchup with Dillon, one of the state’s best Class 3A programs, and probably feel a little bit of dread. But while Loris’ offense is clearly struggling to put the pieces together, there is a sign of hope on the other side of the ball. Greg Mance’s team has quietly held all three of its opponents considerably below their season scoring averages. Some of that can be attributed to early season woes, yes, but the Lions also dealt with some of their own, namely a depleted roster in two of those three games. Even if this is a unit that is carrying too much of the weight, Loris keeping this game respectable would be a boon for Mance and his defensive staff.
Hannah-Pamplico (2-0) at Aynor (1-0)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | None
Last meeting | Aynor 52, Hannah-Pamplico 13 (2013)
About the game | The part of Aynor’s Hammer offense that rarely gets talked about is how little non-region games give anything away in terms of the scheme. Opponents know there will be misdirection with all those inside handoffs, but outside of some personnel changes here and there, the Blue Jackets don’t have to worry about tipping their hand. Why is that important? Because after Aynor plays Hannah-Pamplico this week, it has to turn around and face expected Region VII-3A front-runner Dillon. So, expect the Blue Jackets to use a steady diet of Ahmad Gerald, Garrison Gasque, Daniel Stanley and Adam Graham in this one and let the cards fall where they may.
Myrtle Beach (1-0) at Darlington (0-2))
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WYNA-FM, 104.9
Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 69, Darlington 0 (2020)
About the game | As far as season openers last week, Myrtle Beach certainly put together a good one against a star-studded Oceanside Collegiate squad. If the Seahawks are really going to be state title contenders, though, it will be games like Friday’s at Darlington that could ultimately mean more. Against a Darlington team that may fail to win a game for the third season out of the last four, Myrtle Beach needs to establish some weapons outside of Ryan Burger and Adam Randall. The line will need to prove it can establish the run with Malachi Washington and receivers like Jon Simmons, Jake Doty and Antonio Brown will need to become more reliable. The pieces to make a potential run are there, and getting them all on the same page against an inferior opponent — in a region game, no less — could kickstart success down the line.
Conway (0-0) at Sumter (2-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | WLFF-FM 106.5
Last meeting | Sumter 35, Conway 0 (2020)
About the game | The Tigers finally get their season opener this week, and thanks to some last-minute shifting, it will happen in Sumter instead of Columbia against Blythewood. The challenge didn’t get any easier though. For now, this game falls into the non-region category, which means the stakes aren’t very high. That is key for a Conway team that hasn’t had much competition outside of losing to Aynor in the CNB Kickoff Classic. The lengthy layoff did buy the Tigers some time, though, and that means the return of defensive lineman Noah Freshley, who suffered an ACL injury during basketball season. He’ll be available Friday, and it could boost Conway’s defense against a Sumter team that has some top-flight talent on the other side of the ball.
Carolina Forest (2-2) at Socastee (0-1)
Time | 7:30 p.m.
Broadcast | shnsports.com/carolina; WSEA-FM, 100.3
Last meeting | Carolina Forest 41, Socastee 6 (2020)
About the game | For everything Socastee did right in last week’s eventual loss to rival St. James, the Braves failed to do two very important things that could help it make the playoffs in 2021. First, Socastee never established enough of a run game to help drain clock and keep the chains moving. Couple that with a defense that struggled in the second half, and it was easier to see how the Braves gave up a 26-point lead in the last quarter-plus. Socastee’s lines will have to be better the rest of the way, starting with this game against Carolina Forest and its much more experienced group of players in the trenches.
HORRY COUNTY POWER RANKINGS:
1. Myrtle Beach - Seahawks are likely to move to 2-0 after playing Darlington this week.
2. North Myrtle Beach - The tales of the Chiefs’ demise may have been overstated.
3. Carolina Forest - Splitting the first four games knocked the Panthers down a peg.
4. Aynor - Blue Jackets have been waiting quietly for three weeks to get back on the field.
5. St. James - The Sharks picked up a quality win, but then immediately quarantined again.
STAT LEADERS
Player
School
Yards
Carries
Average
Touchdowns
Elijah Vereen
NMB
385
31
12.4
8
Tavarius Hooks
NMB
274
38
7.2
2
Khalil Johnson
CF
264
43
6.1
3
Luke Janack
CF
208
29
7.2
3
Ahmad Gerald
AYN
133
18
7.4
3
Dan Johnson
GSF
129
12
10.8
1
Bryson Johnson
CF
128
21
6.1
1
Scott Saylor
CF
123
25
4.9
5
Joey McMenamin
STJ
86
12
7.2
1
Patrick Gallagher
STJ
78
30
2.6
1
Adam Randall
MB
78
7
11.1
0
Player
School
Yards
C-A-I
Touchdowns
Scott Saylor
CF
653
51-75-2
5
Ryan Burger
MB
336
20-28-1
4
Cam Freeman
NMB
280
15-36-1
0
Joey McMenamin
STJ
213
22-42-3
2
Rocco Wojcik
SOC
158
10-18-0
2
Player
School
Yards
Receptions
Average
Touchdowns
T’Mars McCallum
CF
216
11
19.6
2
Adam Randall
MB
206
9
22.9
3
Anthony Aponte
CF
195
18
10.8
2
KJ Stanley
NMB
127
7
18.1
0
Nathan Schuessler
CF
100
8
12.5
0
