The reason Myrtle Beach believes it can make it back to Columbia for a third time in four seasons isn’t based upon the Seahawks’ successes so far this year.
It’s how they’ve dealt with their failures.
Mickey Wilson’s team, the top-ranked squad in Class 4A and owner of home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals, has won some games that in past years would have caused problems galore. There have been instances where the offensive line wasn’t hitting its keys. Others where the defense made some significant lapses and got burned. And even a game in which star quarterback Ryan Burger had arguably his least-productive performance of his career.
Yet, when any of those things happened, teammates bolstered the overall product to a seven-win regular season and the Region VI-4A crown. Now, it’s time to see if the Seahawks can continue that trend against some of the best teams standing in the way of a state championship.
“We’ve had to grind out some wins,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “A lot of that speaks volumes to how good our region is. A positive is we’ve had to have different groups step up. It’s not been the same [players] every time. I’m getting old and I’ve been doing this a long time, but different teams peak at different times. We’ve had teams peak in Week 3. You have to grind as you go.”
Does Wilson think this year’s squad has already peaked?
“No,” he said. “Uh uh.”
The Seahawks will begin the Class 4A lower state playoffs with a game against Midland Valley, one of the two at-large squads to make the field. The Mustangs were 1-9 in the regular season and were certainly the beneficiaries of the Class 4A bracket, which includes 16 out of the 18 lower state teams in the classification.
While the inclusion of some teams could be viewed as watering down the field, Region VI is still a part of it — something that makes it stronger. Considered the toughest region in Class 4A, six of its members — five automatic berths and an at-large for Wilson — will be duking it out with the likes of May River, South Aiken and Beaufort, the three biggest contenders from outside Region VI.
More than likely, as the case has been the last three years, there will be some rematches from the Region VI-4A slate along the way the next four weeks.
“The expectation is you’re going to play each other in the regular season and again in the playoffs,” Wilson said.
In 2020, North Myrtle Beach defeated Myrtle Beach in the lower state championship game. In 2019, the Seahawks had to overcome North Myrtle Beach and Hartsville. In 2018, there were four region rematches during the postseason.
Chances are, there will be at least two this time around, too. If that’s the case, Myrtle Beach will need to prove it can make a second run through a portion of its region foes.
SLAYING THE GIANT?
For five years, teams have dreamed of being the squad to take down mighty Dutch Fork.
For five years, those dreams have turned to nightmares.
The Silver Foxes’ run of Class 5A titles — all five since the SCHSL expanded to five classifications, mind you — have included just three games decided by single digits. The lore of Dutch Fork football is very real.
Ben Hampton knows this.
The second-year Socastee coach has his program in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. But the reward for its fourth-place finish in Region VI-5A is a trip to Irmo to face Tom Knotts’ powerhouse.
Dutch Fork receiver Antonio Williams and running back Jarvis Green carry a lot of the water, but the Foxes’ dominance (their average score this season is 56-11) is a team effort. They’ve overwhelmed everyone so far, including mostly good teams who are also playoff bound.
Dutch Fork has now faced an Horry County opponent in three consecutive postseasons. The Foxes defeated Carolina Forest in the second round last year and the Panthers in the lower state championship in 2019.
THIS AND THAT
Aynor coach Jason Allen will miss his team’s first-round home game against Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Allen was ejected from the Blue Jackets’ Oct. 15 win over Loris and had to serve the standard two-game suspension. Aynor was unable to find a last-minute game for Week 10 for him to serve the second game. … The award for longest first-round bus ride among the Horry County contingent belongs to North Myrtle Beach. The Chiefs will have to ride right at 500 total miles round trip for their game at May River in Bluffton. Athletics Director Tony Heilbronn said the program used transportation funds and did some additional fundraising and will utilize two charter buses for the trip.
HORRY COUNTY’S FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES
All games are scheduled for Friday.
CLASS 5A
No. 3 Chapin (7-3) at No. 2 Carolina Forest (5-4)
No. 3 Conway (3-4) at No. 2 Lexington (7-2)
No. 4 Socastee (2-5) at No. 1 Dutch Fork (8-0)
CLASS 4A
At-large Midland Valley (1-9) at No. 1 Myrtle Beach (7-1)
No. 5 North Myrtle Beach (4-4) at No. 1 May River (8-2)
CLASS 3A
No. 3 Loris (4-5) at No. 2 Gilbert (8-2)
No. 3 Orangeburg-Wilkinson (5-5) at No. 2 Aynor (6-1)
CLASS 1A
No. 3 Allendale-Fairfax (3-4) at No. 2 Green Sea Floyds (5-2)
