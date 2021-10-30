The reason Myrtle Beach believes it can make it back to Columbia for a third time in four seasons isn’t based upon the Seahawks’ successes so far this year.

It’s how they’ve dealt with their failures.

Mickey Wilson’s team, the top-ranked squad in Class 4A and owner of home-field advantage throughout the lower state finals, has won some games that in past years would have caused problems galore. There have been instances where the offensive line wasn’t hitting its keys. Others where the defense made some significant lapses and got burned. And even a game in which star quarterback Ryan Burger had arguably his least-productive performance of his career.

Yet, when any of those things happened, teammates bolstered the overall product to a seven-win regular season and the Region VI-4A crown. Now, it’s time to see if the Seahawks can continue that trend against some of the best teams standing in the way of a state championship.

“We’ve had to grind out some wins,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “A lot of that speaks volumes to how good our region is. A positive is we’ve had to have different groups step up. It’s not been the same [players] every time. I’m getting old and I’ve been doing this a long time, but different teams peak at different times. We’ve had teams peak in Week 3. You have to grind as you go.”

Does Wilson think this year’s squad has already peaked?

“No,” he said. “Uh uh.”

The Seahawks will begin the Class 4A lower state playoffs with a game against Midland Valley, one of the two at-large squads to make the field. The Mustangs were 1-9 in the regular season and were certainly the beneficiaries of the Class 4A bracket, which includes 16 out of the 18 lower state teams in the classification.

While the inclusion of some teams could be viewed as watering down the field, Region VI is still a part of it — something that makes it stronger. Considered the toughest region in Class 4A, six of its members — five automatic berths and an at-large for Wilson — will be duking it out with the likes of May River, South Aiken and Beaufort, the three biggest contenders from outside Region VI.