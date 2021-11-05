IRMO | Socastee coach Ben Hampton knew the challenge facing his Braves squad.

They had to make the nearly three-hour bus ride and face the five-time defending Class 5A state champion Dutch Fork in the first round of the playoffs.

It would take a near perfect performance. They likely would need some breaks to go their way. None of that happened as Dutch Fork rolled to a huge first half lead and cruised to a 56-0 victory to end Socastee’s season.

“First of all, we’re in the playoffs. They get to taste it,” Hampton said. “We get charter buses up here. We stop and eat at School House B-B-Q. We try to do things the right way. They get to see a program that’s won five straight state championships. They get to see how it’s done. Hopefully this makes us hungry for more.”

Dutch Fork (9-0) extended its unbeaten streak to 59 games. It didn’t take long for the Braves to see why the Silver Foxes have become the dominant program in Class 5A over the last six years.

The Braves, who had to play without normal starting quarterback Rocco Wojcik due to injury, took the opening kickoff but turned it over on the third play of the game when Nick Wright intercepted a pass at the Braves 41-yard line.

Dutch Fork took seven plays to score on a 5-yard run by Jarvis Green on a fourth down play.

It only got worse from there. The second series was a three-and out for Socastee (2-6) and the Silver Foxes showed their quick strike ability. They covered 77 yards in just two plays. The final 66 yards came on a pass from Davin Patterson to Antonio Williams, who was left uncovered on the outside.

“We knew we had to play flawlessly and some things had to go our way,” Hampton said. “We got out on offense and on the first play, we fumble the ball and then throw an interception on third down. It all sort of snowballed from there.”

By the time the first half ended, Dutch Fork led 42-0. Jarvis Green had two rushing scores and 94 yards, Davin Patterson had thrown for 267 yards and three touchdowns – the 66-yarder to Williams, a 12-yard fade pass to Nick Sowell and a 12-yard screen pass to Green with 10 seconds remaining in the half.