Jake Doty put everything he had into the block.
Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged.
In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
Not this time.
Doty was wearing a Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl jersey with a number that wasn’t his. On an Ashley Booth field that he and his regular varsity Seahawks used only sparingly. Breaking a huddle full of guys he hardly knows.
Yet, the effort during Wednesday’s opening practice of the North-South all-star game felt familiar. This is what Jake Doty did for Myrtle Beach football for the last three years. Whatever was asked.
“He has taken the practice field like he’s going to be playing Power 5 football,” said South coach Justin Gentry of Chapin. “Whether he’s blocking or catching as a slot receiver across the middle, he’s got a heart of gold, heart of a lion. He’s going to do everything we ask him to do and that speaks volumes about the type of young man he is.”
Clearly, Doty has some talent. You’re not picked for the Touchstone Energy bowl by default, and contrary to popular opinion, Myrtle Beach players aren’t automatically included because the game takes place on their home field, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
But, as Gentry and the rest of the South team started to figure out as prep week went on, Doty isn’t going to be playing Power 5 football next year.
In fact, he’s almost assuredly not going to be playing football at all.
After catching 886 yards worth of passes and 17 touchdowns the last two seasons, Doty believes he’s checked every necessary box for himself on the gridiron. Amid all-star teammates - many of whom are clamoring for another offer or the ability to finally post that first “Blessed to have received…” tweet - Doty is content to hang up his pads for good.
“I’ve had this thought since last year,” he said this week. “I know I can play college football. But I don’t know if I can put in all that work, do all the stuff that it takes. It’s a lot. I don’t know if I can do that.”
Doty has seen first-hand what the commitment to high-level football entails.
His brother, Luke, the state’s 2019 Mr. Football and South Carolina Gamecock back-up quarterback, has poured his heart into the SEC program with varying results. The younger brother, then, has seen what the blueprint would be, and he started to make - and make peace with - his own choice.
“That’s the other side of it,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “Him and Luke are really close. He’s had the opportunity to see Luke go through some things at South Carolina that have been very difficult. He’s in a situation where he’s weighing his options. If he doesn’t play college football, he’s comfortable with that.
“Jake has always been a young man who’s comfortable in his own skin. He’s comfortable in his own thoughts and his own ideas."
Doty's comfort level with moving on doesn’t mean he hasn’t excelled the last two seasons or could on a bigger stage.
After entering high school as a quarterback, even seeing some varsity snaps behind center during his sophomore season, he made the switch to receiver prior to his junior year.
That first full season, he caught 28 passes for 383 yards. Nine of those catches went for touchdowns, and Doty started to move up some statewide recruiting lists.
The Seahawks’ injury-plagued quarterback situation flipped the entire 2022 season on its head. Doty improved upon his receptions (37) and yards (503), and he hauled in another eight touchdowns. But after the season ended with a 42-21 loss to West Florence in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, Doty continued making plans for after football.
He’s gotten back into surfing and continues to work out on his own schedule.
The 6-foot, 185-pound receiver said he’d only back off his non-football plan if someone like Coastal Carolina came through with a full ride – something that would allow him to represent his hometown college tuition-free.
If not, he’s a straight-A student in the top 5% of the Myrtle Beach senior class. He’s already been accepted to USC, and he thinks he’s narrowed down his list of schools to there and College of Charleston.
Saturday’s Touchstone Energy bowl, then, is likely the final ride. Chances are, he’ll have opportunities to make some catches; slot receivers find themselves even more valuable in the schematic chaos of an all-star game.
Hearing his name over the PA system at Doug Shaw again and knowing what it means, though?
“I’m happy to end my career on this field,” Doty said. “One last time.”
With everything he’s got.
