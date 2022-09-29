Adjustments at halftime can, and do, win football games.
That might be the key takeaway from Dillon's 41-14 Wednesday win over Loris.
The showdown between the two unbeaten teams did not disappoint, carrying a notable pace and tempo from the start. Even with the moved-up game time due to the anticipated Friday weather forecast from Hurricane Ian, the matchup maintained a high-level feel throughout.
Loris controlled the game early and took a lead into halftime, but the high-powered Dillon offense simply clicked in the second half, proving to be too much to handle in the region-opener.
The game’s scoring began in the first quarter when Dillon attempted a fake punt from its own end zone that was broken seemingly before it began. The Loris special teams unit diagnosed the rush from the start and stuffed the attempt, setting up its offense with just a 1-yard field to go. Running back La’Ontray Knox converted, giving Loris a 7-0 lead to begin the game.
Dillon responded with a score of its own shortly after when safety Jamorian Fling returned an interception back for a touchdown to cut the Loris lead to 7-6 (after a missed PAT). Loris QB Jackson Huff fumbled a third-down snap and rushed a throw that ended up sailing into the hands of Fling.
The remainder of the first half was marked by momentum-shifting splash plays, resulting in a pair of touchdowns — one for each side — to close out the first 24 minutes of play.
Randall “Duke” Bellamy scored on a 47-yard punt return touchdown for Loris, while Donnez Alford notched Dillon’s second pick-six score of the quarter with a 77-yard return of his own.
Both defenses settled in to finish the half, sending the game to halftime with Loris holding the 14-12 advantage.
That’s when every bit of momentum that was present on Wednesday evening seemed to shift to the Dillon sideline.
After its defense forced a three-and-out to begin the half, the Dillon offense used a short field to take its first lead of the game with six minutes left in the third quarter. In the red zone, freshman quarterback Josiah Oxendine threw a pass that was tipped but took a favorable bounce right into the hands of receiver Brandon Allen for the touchdown. Chris McCollum converted on the two-point conversion attempt, giving Dillon the 20-14 lead.
Senior running back Ty Martin’s 42-yard touchdown scamper on the next drive boosted the Dillon advantage to 26-14, and after a turnover on downs on Loris’ next drive, the “tale of two halves” conversation emerged and ultimately stuck.
Dillon spent much of the second half running the ball — quite effectively — with Martin and the rest of the ground-and-pound offense.
After managing just 72 yards of offense in the first half, the Wildcats offense exploded after halftime, having its way on the ground and returning to form to pick up the win and stay unbeaten on the year.
“The first half, we were lights out,” Loris head coach Greg Mance said after the game. “But at the end of the night, Dillon just made great adjustments and they didn’t make any mistakes in the second half...
“We have to do a better job of getting into better situations. We had some things there, but it just seemed like we were a step off.”
While the Loris defense was the overwhelming story of the first half, the game was truly marked by Dillon’s ability to make those halftime adjustments and capitalize after a slow start.
On both sides of the ball, Dillon controlled the tempo and took complete control of the night’s region-opener.
“We have to take this and learn from this,” Mance said. “It’s just one game. We’re 5-1, but 0-1 in the region. We have to buckle down here and learn from our mistakes. We made a bunch of them tonight. We just have to get sharp.”
With the loss, Loris drops to 5-1 on the year. It will use the extended time between games to get ready for a road contest against Waccamaw next Friday.
According to Mance, it’s a game that he’ll preach to his athletes as “the game of the year.”
“Next week is the most important game of the year for us,” he said. “It’s our Super Bowl. We can’t afford to go 0-2 in region play. You can start out 5-0, but if you go 0-2 in the region, all of that is washed away. We’re going to watch tape, learn from our mistakes and come back a better football team from playing Dillon tonight.”
