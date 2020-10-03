0805AYNOR_JM14.JPG

"Football's been played a long time," Aynor Coach Jason Allen said. "You just strap them on and do your job. We'll be fine." Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Dillon survived a late Aynor comeback Friday night, pulling out a 40-34 win over the team that ended their 52-game region winning streak last year.
 
The Blue Jackets (1-1, 0-1 region) upset the Wildcats 38-30 in 2019 and went on to secure their first region title since 1989. On Friday, the Wildcats avenged that loss.
 
Dillon started strong with a touchdown at the 11:35 mark of the opening quarter, but the two-point conversion failed. Later in the first, the Wildcats extended their lead to 14-0.
 
Running back Anthony Eaddy finally got Aynor on the board with a TD to cut the Dillon lead to 14-6. However, the Wildcats answered with their third score of the quarter to make the game 20-6 just before the end of the first.
 
Eaddy's second score of the night kept Aynor in the game at 20-12 with 8:48 to go in the half. But Dillon answered quickly with a 45-yard TD pass and a two-point conversion to push the lead to 28-12. The Wildcats added their fifth TD of the first half at the 3:21 mark, but the Blue Jackets never gave up.
 
With 30 seconds to go in the half, Aynor quarterback Noah Jones charged into the end zone for his first TD of the night. Although the two-point try failed, the Dillon lead was 34-18 at the break.
 
After halftime, the Blue Jackets found their rhythm. Aynor's Garrison Gasque carried the ball to the end zone to give Aynor the first score of the third quarter, and the Blue Jackets converted the two-point attempt to cut the deficit to 34-26.
 
On Dillon’s next possession, Aynor stopped the Wildcats with a defensive stand on 4th-and-goal. The Blue Jackets then got a touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 34 with 3:08 left in the contest. Dillon quickly responded, scoring in two plays but failing on the two-point attempt.
 
Aynor got the ball back with 2:43 left in the game, but the Blue Jackets came up short, turning the ball over on downs with 30 seconds left in the contest.
 
Aynor will host region foe Waccamaw next week. The Warriors lost to the Loris Lions 12-7 Friday.

