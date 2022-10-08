DILLON | Dillon again showed its region dominance in a 55-6 rout of Aynor Friday.
Coming off a loss to Manning, the Blue Jackets struggled early against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A.
Dillon scored on their second play, giving them a 6-0 lead at the 11:26 mark of the first quarter.
Aynor responded with a long drive, but it ended at the Dillon 8 when the Blue Jackets turned the ball over on downs.
From there, it was all Wildcats. Dillon led 12-0 at the 5:38 mark of the first, 19-0 at 3:20 and the Wildcats ended the first quarter with yet another touchdown, building a 27-0 lead with three-fourths of the game still to play.
Dillon tacked on two more touchdowns before halftime and led Aynor 41-0 at the break.
The Blue Jackets finally got on the board with 4:13 left in the game when Wyatt Cody rushed for a touchdown.
Aynor will host Waccamaw next week for homecoming. That's also a crucial region matchup. Aynor is now 3-3 and 0-2 in region play. Waccamaw lost to Loris Friday. The Warriors are 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the region.
