When it would be understandable for his own college recruitment to be front and center, Emmanuel Deas didn’t blink when asked about his top priority.
He started off his time at Aynor as a freshman helping the team do something special. Now, he wants to do it again.
“The main thing is another region title,” said Deas, the team’s two-way starter at defensive end and fullback. “It felt so good freshman year. I can’t imagine what those seniors felt.”
Deas will be a huge reason why the Blue Jackets are within at least striking distance of likely front runner Dillon yet again entering this year. The Aynor senior, though, has changed roles — even if his positioning along the defensive line has remained awfully similar.
And for more reasons than he or coach Jason Allen can name, it traces back to what Deas put himself through during each of the last two offseasons.
On top of becoming a state qualifier in wrestling, he also learned how to better train his body for the workload that Allen seemed hellbent on increasing from year to year to year. That won’t change this fall, either.
“We’ll probably hand him the ball a few more times just to see guys try to tackle him,” Allen said.
Deas did have 13 carries for 90 yards last year on top of his 40 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles and three PBU along the line. So, it’s not as if he’d be taken off guard with a few more offensive touches.
Still, what Deas is expected to contribute is all about strength, leverage and balance. Once more, he went back to his offseason regimen.
In addition to his wrestling work, he also began mixing in weekly yoga and mandatory jacuzzi time. For Deas, it’s all about not only getting ready, but staying there. He clearly remembered time during each of his first three seasons thinking he needed to get stronger and made it a priority.
Allen, though, said it only complimented Deas’s greatest strength.
“It all starts with his heart," Allen said. "He probably doesn’t have the measurables that a lot of college recruits do. But he’s got that heart.
“He’s what high school football is all about.”
Deas, at 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds, could very well be playing for a college team this time next year. Both coach and player would be thrilled for that opportunity.
It’s just not what matters right now. Deas understands he’s got a job to do.
“I walk in a room and everyone looks at me and I command their attention,” Deas said. “That’s a little different than freshman year. When I say something now, it feels so much more meaningful than it did three years ago.”
