The Crestwood Knights protected their home field against Aynor on Friday night.
As fans filled Donald L. Crolley Memorial, the Knights gave them a show, winning a physical, high scoring game 38-30 with two late touchdowns.
Aynor opened the game with a 70-yard drive, capped off by a Daniel Stanley 2-yard touchdown run with 7:10 left in the first. Aynor converted for two, making the score 8-0.
Crestwood answered with a quick drive of their own. The drive spanned 72 yards and ended with a 25-yard touchdown reception with 5:35 left in the first. The Knights failed in their conversion attempt, bringing the score to 8-6.
The back-and-forth wouldn’t stop there, with Aynor answering with yet another long drive, ending with Stanley’s second score of the night. Within two minutes Crestwood answered via a 35-yard throw to Khalil Moody for a score. Both teams failed conversions, ending the first quarter with Aynor up 14-12.
More of the same came in the second.
Aynor took six minutes driving up the field, resulting in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Stanley to Zane Gray with 6:46 left in the half. Aynor also converted for points to push their lead to 22-12.
The Knights would again answer quick, talking only a minute and a half to score on a 15-yard rush by Ryan Cowell. The score was 22-18 at half.
A special teams error gave Aynor the ball back after the opening kick for the second half, as they jumped on a short boot. Aynor would then begin an 8-minute long drive, capped off with a 1-yard run by Wyatt Cody.
Down 30-18, Crestwood would punch back immediately, with Martin’s third touchdown pass gong to Nigel Johnson for 60 yards. An extra point attempt brought the Knights within five heading into the fourth, 30-25.
After a stop on Aynor’s opening drive of the final quarter, Martin would again find Moody for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 9:39 left in the game. Aynor once again went on a lengthy drive spanning seven minutes, but this time Crestwood got the stop. Aynor fell a yard short on a fourth down attempt on Crestwood’s 25-yard line.
The Knights took over with 2:20 left before the final buzzer. After a first down run, Javion Martin threw his fifth touchdown on a 60-yard strike to Moody. The extra point extended the lead to 38-30 with 1:44 remaining. The Knights sealed the game the next drive with an interception by Akelle Crawford. With only 1:22 left, the Knights kneeled and ran the clock out on the victory. They advanced to face Beaufort next week.
Aynor finishes the season with a 6-5 record.
