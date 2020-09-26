In a hard fought region game that stayed close, the Conway Tigers defeated the refuse-to-fold St. James Sharks Friday.
The final score was 21-16, with neither Conway nor St. James able to relax at any point in the contest.
Just ask Conway High School head coach Carlton Terry. In the coaching profession for more than 25 years, Terry said he felt fortunate to come out victorious.
"They beat us last year, and we knew it wouldn’t be an easy game," he said. "We knew they’d come prepared to play. But fortunately for us, we fought hard and came out victorious. But hats off to those guys because they fought tooth and nail as well.”
The contest took place at Conway’s home field after heavy rain much of the day. But by kickoff, the weather seemed perfect, with temperatures in the low 70s, no wind and no precipitation.
In short, it was perfect weather for a high school football game.
Penalties, including flags thrown for pass interference, dead ball fouls, a face mask violation and holding, plagued both teams.
And that point wasn’t lost on Terry.
“We have some penalties we have to clean up, but I think it was an overall team win," he said. "Our coaches did a good job of preparing our kids and they did a good job of executing our plan.”
And his defense?
On a night where there were several bone-jarring tackles by defensive players on each team, Terry gave his defense high marks "with the exception of a penalty here and there."
"We want to be aggressive, but not in the sense that we’re getting a lot of penalties," he said. "We’ve just got to go back and teach them the proper way of blocking and tackling. . . But the biggest thing is we didn’t turn over the ball. We protected the ball well.”
Turning in stellar performances for the Sharks were running back Aryon Armstrong, who had several long gains, including one resulting in a touchdown, and running back Patrick Gallagher, who also netted substantial yardage.
For the Tigers, quarterback Carlton Terry Jr. threw a long touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris DeWitt late in the second quarter.
The Sharks drew first blood, scoring a touchdown with 1:28 left in the first quarter. St. James always stayed within striking distance, closing out the final three seconds of the first half with a 34-yard field goal.
There were lots of grind-it-up-the-middle running plays by each team, interspersed here and there with pass plays. Neither squad was able to score in the third quarter.
With 6:30 left in the contest, the Sharks drew closer with a touchdown pass, making the score 21-16.
But that’s as close as the Sharks could get.
They never gave up, calling a timeout when the Tigers made a first down on their own 29 yard line with 2:09 left in the game. Then St. James called another timeout after the Tigers made a one-yard gain. However, the next play saw quarterback Carlton Terry Jr. run around the left side of the line for a long gain to the Sharks’ 44 yard line.
With Conway still leading 21-16, the Tigers appeared to score a touchdown with a run straight up the middle — only to be called for holding and to have the play nullified. Still, it was a first down for the Tigers with only 1:39 left. From that point on, the Tigers were content to run out the clock with kneel downs.
Next up for the Tigers is an away game at Carolina Forest. The Panthers defeated South Florence 40-14 Friday.
Conway's coach said that region game will be “another big opportunity and a big challenge for us” as Carolina Forest is the reigning region champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.