Last weekend, Carlton Terry talked about what the return of Cam Alston and Rodney Huggins meant to the overall dynamic of Conway’s football team.
On Saturday, the two seniors’ made the most of their first game of the 2022 season.
Huggins rushed for three touchdowns, Alston had a receiving touchdown and a defensive interception, and the Tigers beat Myrtle Beach 33-28 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium to win the Battle for the Victory Bell game for the first time since 2015.
“I felt like with Cam and Rodney coming back, it would give us some confidence,” Terry said after his first win over Myrtle Beach in three tries. “Cam and Rodney were a big spark to our offense and defense.”
Alston has been out since basketball season, when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament. He was cleared to return earlier this month. However, he waited until this game to get back on the field for live action.
All he did was catch five passes for 51 yards and pick off highly touted Myrtle Beach quarterback Trey Dunn late in the first half.
Huggins, meanwhile, led Conway in rushing yards (518) and touchdowns (nine) a year ago, showing at points the type of dominant player he could be. However, he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury that prevented him from participating in the team’s appearance in the CNB Kickoff Classic and then last week’s loss to Hartsville.
Against the Seahawks, still not quite to full strength, Huggins had several of the biggest plays of the night He scored his first touchdown in the opening quarter, the second less than two minutes into the second half and then reached the end zone with 3:07 to play - a score that ultimately accounted for the final points of the game.
He ended with 75 yards rushing, and also took a swing pass 23 yards.
“We came out here and did what we did in practice. We executed the plan,” Huggins said. “When I came out here to perform, I knew I needed to put on a show, boost our morale, get things rolling.”
Huggins and Alston’s touchdowns were joined by a fifth from sophomore tailback J’Kwon Brantley. And none of that mentions the night that junior quarterback Devin Grainger had.
The lefty ended the game a highly efficient 18-of-22 for 177 yards and a touchdown pass and another 90 yards on the ground on eight carries. Grainger was pivotal in that final drive Huggins scored on; on that series, Grainger started with three straight designed runs (that went for 19 yards), connected with Aiden Brantley for a 26-yard pass on a 4th and 6 and completed all three of his throws.
Nothing was that smooth for Myrtle Beach.
The Seahawks’ had a chance to win the game after Huggins’ final touchdown and started to drive when an errant snap resulted in a 23-yard loss that put them too far behind the sticks to extend the game. Two plays later, Conway was kneeling it out and re-taking the Victory Bell trophy.
“It all boils down to this: We turned the ball over and we had some timely missed tackles,” Myrtle Beach coach Wilson said. “We got down to the red zone and we turned the ball over. You can’t do that, come away with zero points and give them the ball. That will get you beat every time.”
Some of those errors were unforced. Others, Conway had a huge role in helping.
Add it all up, and only one team bounced back from a season-opening blowout.
“I feel like a load’s been lifted off my back,” Terry said. “No. 1, it’s my first win [as a head coach in the series]. No. 2, we’re playing a team that I know their coaches are going to prepare their players well. They put an excellent game plan together. But our coaches and kids executed our plan. The difference between going 1-1 or 0-2 is huge.”
Conway is the former. Myrtle Beach is the latter.
