In the first half, Carlton Terry was feeling immense pride in his son.

In the second, it was about pride in his 37 adopted ones.

Conway’s 27-14 win at Socastee on Friday was everything the Tigers’ coach believed his squad was capable of. His namesake, Carlton Terry II, caught seven first-half passes for 219 yards and a pair of scores to help give Conway the lead. And then late, when the Tigers needed to close it out, they simply ran the ball down Socastee’s throat with a trio of running backs doing their thing behind a piecemeal line that included two 5-foot-8 starters.

Altogether, the relatively small Class 5A roster kept its playoff hopes alive.

“I tell my guys all the time I love them because they chose to play for me, play for Conway High School,” the elder Terry said. “It’s special. Conway’s a special place. We have a history of success. During that history, we’ve had some down years. But these guys have shown up, and they’ve worked their butts off. I’m glad to see them have some success and win.”

Conway (2-4 overall and 1-2 inside Region VI-5A) would have been eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. It also would have locked in its fourth consecutive losing season, something that hasn’t happened since at least the 1940s, if ever (team records are only available from 1950 on).

Instead, it handled business when it needed to most.

It closed out the victory in the fourth quarter when Israel Graham's 10-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play drive that stretched the lead to two scores. The entire chunk of the 61-yard series came on the ground, with Rodney Huggins and Alex Glover also getting in on the action.

The gut-check moment ultimately equated to Conway smiles moments later.

“We’re not big in depth,” Terry II said. “But we’re strong in what we’ve got.”

That much is certain, and Terry’s huge first half illuminated it.

He finished the game with eight receptions for 267. The haul included receptions of 47, 80, 35 and 48 yards. On the other end of that performance was quarterback Devin Grainger, the sophomore standout who had the first 300-yard game of his young career.