In the first half, Carlton Terry was feeling immense pride in his son.
In the second, it was about pride in his 37 adopted ones.
Conway’s 27-14 win at Socastee on Friday was everything the Tigers’ coach believed his squad was capable of. His namesake, Carlton Terry II, caught seven first-half passes for 219 yards and a pair of scores to help give Conway the lead. And then late, when the Tigers needed to close it out, they simply ran the ball down Socastee’s throat with a trio of running backs doing their thing behind a piecemeal line that included two 5-foot-8 starters.
Altogether, the relatively small Class 5A roster kept its playoff hopes alive.
“I tell my guys all the time I love them because they chose to play for me, play for Conway High School,” the elder Terry said. “It’s special. Conway’s a special place. We have a history of success. During that history, we’ve had some down years. But these guys have shown up, and they’ve worked their butts off. I’m glad to see them have some success and win.”
Conway (2-4 overall and 1-2 inside Region VI-5A) would have been eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. It also would have locked in its fourth consecutive losing season, something that hasn’t happened since at least the 1940s, if ever (team records are only available from 1950 on).
Instead, it handled business when it needed to most.
It closed out the victory in the fourth quarter when Israel Graham's 10-yard touchdown run capped a nine-play drive that stretched the lead to two scores. The entire chunk of the 61-yard series came on the ground, with Rodney Huggins and Alex Glover also getting in on the action.
The gut-check moment ultimately equated to Conway smiles moments later.
“We’re not big in depth,” Terry II said. “But we’re strong in what we’ve got.”
That much is certain, and Terry’s huge first half illuminated it.
He finished the game with eight receptions for 267. The haul included receptions of 47, 80, 35 and 48 yards. On the other end of that performance was quarterback Devin Grainger, the sophomore standout who had the first 300-yard game of his young career.
It was what both Terrys and Grainger envisioned when the receiver offered to switch positions in the offseason to make way for the young up-and-coming signal caller.
It also added to the headaches for Socastee, which missed a golden opportunity to lock up its own playoff berth.
“I’m more frustrated than anything,” second-year Braves coach Ben Hampton said. “I thought we had them dialed up the way we wanted in the first half. Four possessions, two touchdowns, two turnovers. I mean, that’s kind of been the story of the season. We haven’t been taking care of the ball very well.
“We’ve got to eliminate penalties. We’ve got to eliminate turnovers. We’ve talked about it all year. I guess we haven’t put enough emphasis on it.”
The timing of most of the team’s penalties didn’t help. After getting flagged just twice in the first half, six more followed in the second. It stalled Socastee’s efforts.
The complete postseason picture for the Region VI-5A teams won’t become clear for another two weeks. Sumter has locked up a bid, and one of the four Horry County squads will be left in the cold, almost certainly after cranking deep into the tie-breaker scenarios.
Those are calculations for later in the month, though. For at least one night, Conway took the bag and ran with it.
Its coach did a little of that, too.
“I stopped running up and down the field a long time ago because I pulled my hamstring. But I was limbered up tonight,” Terry said of his son’s performance. “It felt real good to see him shine, to see our team shine. It is special when you get to see your son perform on a high level like he did.”
