Carlton Terry noticed Rodney Huggins’ effort in practice this week.
The Conway coach was so impressed with the junior running back that he rewarded him with the starting job against Carolina Forest Friday night. Huggins validated his coach’s decision, rushing for four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 33-14 win over the Panthers.
“Rodney has a lot of potential,” Terry said. “I have three good backs, but Rodney, he rose above both of the other backs this past week.”
For Conway (1-1), the win provided a morale boost after COVID delayed their season until last week when they opened against region powerhouse Sumter.
“It’s unfortunate that we had to play Sumter last week for our very first game, but I think we learned a lot and grew from our loss last week,” Terry said. “And it’s good to see our kids respond in a positive way when we have a tough loss like we did last week. So I’m extremely proud of our guys.”
Conway opened Friday’s game with a slow, methodical drive that featured a pair of fourth-down conversions. The Tigers drained more 8 minutes off the clock, capping the journey with a Huggins touchdown.
Carolina Forest’s offense then sputtered, turning the ball over on downs and giving the Tigers possession in Panther territory. Conway converted another fourth down and Huggins found the end zone for a second time to extend the Tigers’ lead to 13-0 with 11 minutes to play in the second quarter.
On Carolina Forest’s next offensive turn, the Panthers were forced to punt. Conway put together another solid drive but started to struggle in the red zone, getting forced into a second and goal from the Carolina Forest 20.
Again, Huggins proved to be the answer, rumbling for all 20 yards to push the lead to 20-0 with 4:14 left in the half.
The Panthers finally started to show some offensive life when they moved deep into Conway territory late in the second quarter. But a long Luke Janack run was called back because of a penalty, and on the next play Conway’s Jamarious Woodbury intercepted Scott Saylor’s pass.
Huggins then broke off a 43-yard run, and Conway’s drive culminated in a 13-yard touchdown scramble from quarterback Devin Grainger.
At halftime, the Tigers led 26-0.
“Conway came out ready to play,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “They did some things that hurt us in the first half. They got us basically three-and-out the first two drives and by the time we got the ball back and got any kind of offensive flow to us, we was already down [20-0]. … That’s a credit to them, man. They played really good on offense tonight and we’ve just got to do a better job.”
The Panthers found some rhythm in the third quarter, putting together a drive that ended with a short touchdown run from Janack. Carolina Forest’s defense then held the Tigers, who turned the ball over on downs.
The Panthers looked like they would strike quickly when Saylor found wideout Tmars McCallum, who had open space between him and the end zone. But McCallum bobbled the ball, which went into the air and landed in the hands of Conway’s Cameron Alston.
The Panthers would eventually find the end zone again, but Saylor’s 3-yard touchdown run didn’t come until just 6 minutes remained in the game. Conway then added an exclamation point with Huggins’ fourth score, a 17-yarder with 1:23 on the clock.
“Carolina Forest, they didn’t give up,” Terry said. “At the end, we kind of pulled it together to secure the win.”
Although the victory was encouraging for Conway, it won’t mean much if the Tigers can’t repeat the result when the teams play again in two weeks. Because of the COVID-related schedule changes, the region’s 5A teams are playing each other twice. The first game only counts toward the region record if one or both of the teams can’t play because too many players are in quarantine.
Carolina Forest (2-3) certainly had a thinner sideline Friday, though Morris declined to say how many players he was missing due to quarantines.
“That’s the group we had out,” he said. “We coached them as hard as we could, came up short tonight. I train all of mine: Don’t make any excuses about anything. And I don’t start with that.”
The Panthers have a bye next week before facing the Tigers on the road.
“They’re hard to beat at Conway,” Morris said. “We’ve just got to do our best to prepare. … Hopefully in two weeks we’ll be ready to go.”
