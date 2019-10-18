Xavier Kinlaw scored four touchdowns and called the game-clinching play in the final five minutes as Conway rallied for a 35-28 victory over South Florence Friday night to earn a berth in the state playoffs.
Kinlaw caught a fourth-down, six-yard touchdown pass from Carlton Terry Jr. with 3:41 remaining to give Conway its first lead.
“He called the touchdown at the end,” coach Carlton Terry said. “Sometimes you have to listen to the players.”
Conway trailed 21-7 in the first quarter and 28-14 late in the half when Kinlaw returned a kickoff 80 yards with only 39 seconds remaining to pull the Tigers within a touchdown at intermission.
“Zay is an awesome athlete,” Terry said. “He’s a savvy football player.”
South Florence drew first blood after Conway mishandled the opening kickoff to set the visiting Bruins up inside the 10.
Hasan Wilson scored from two yards out on the second play to give the Bruins the early lead. Alex Koye added the first of four successful PAT kicks for a 7-0 advantage.
Conway tied the game on its ensuing drive when Terry and Kinlaw teamed up on a 14-yard scoring play with 8:31 remaining in the opening stanza. Chris DeWitt was true on the conversion kick, the first of five successful PAT boots.
Wilson raced 79 yards to give South Florence a 14-7 lead with 3:07 to go in the first quarter and Denzel Brown intercepted Terry to set up the Bruins’ third touchdown, a 63-yard strike from LaNorris Sellers to Harley Cusack with 1:57 left in the first quarter.
Conway trimmed the deficit to 21-14 when Kinlaw and Terry hooked up for 17 yards and a touchdown with 7:18 remaining in the first half.
Conway appeared to dodge a bullet with 1:41 remaining when Koye missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left but Matt Howard returned an interception to the Conway 11 to set up Wilson’s touchdown run with 54 seconds left.
Kinlaw returned the ensuing kickoff the distance to pull Conway within striking distance.
After the defense forced a three-and-out to start the second half, Terry scampered three yards for the tying touchdown with 7:46 remaining in the third quarter.
“Our guys came together and they believed they were not going to lose,” Terry said. “They fought and they clawed. I was pleased with us overcoming the adversity we faced.”
Conway improved to 3-4 overall and 3-0 in the region. The Tigers will visit St. James Friday with a possible home playoff game on the line.
