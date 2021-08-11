ABOUT THE TIGERS

Head coach: Carlton Terry Record: 17-22 in four seasons at Conway and overall

Last year: 1-6, 4th place in Region VI-5A, missed state playoffs

Returning starters: Seven offense, seven defense Players to watch: QB Devin Grainger, WR Carlton Terry II, WR Aiden Brantley, DL Jonah Freshley, FS Jay Woodard, LB Semaj Whittington

Breakout candidate: Running back Israel Graham put up 182 yards and two touchdowns as a junior. With more of the offense set around him, he’ll likely demolish both of those figures this fall.

Keys to success: Navigating one of the tougher schedules Conway has had in recent memory will require a lack of injuries, but also development throughout the season. That’s something the Tigers have struggled with the last three years.