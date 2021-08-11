This story is part of the MyHorryNews 2021 high school football preview. The print edition will appear in the Myrtle Beach Herald, Horry Independent, Carolina Forest Chronicle, Loris Scene and North Strand News.
Carlton Terry and his assistants had plenty of time to scratch their heads and wonder where it all went so wrong.
Last season, the Tigers struggled to score points and move the ball, averaging just eight points and 177 yards of offense per game. Roughly half of the team’s point production came in the season-opening win over St. James.
From there, the wheels fell off.
In Terry’s mind, though, as bad as 2020 was, improvement is almost a given.
“We have nowhere to go but up. We have the skill guys who can do it. We have the confidence,” Terry said in advance of his fifth season as head coach. “There were a lot of factors last year as far as offensive struggles. Our line play wasn’t the best and we were playing against teams that had great defensive lines. Our skill guys as a whole were just inexperienced.”
Looking back isn’t always pleasant, but some self-evaluation was necessary.
It started with bringing up sophomore Devin Grainger to take over at quarterback, shifting Carlton Terry II to receiver, getting more practice reps for other running backs to spell returning starter Israel Graham and making sure that the three returning starters on the offensive line — Aiden Kite, Nysire Lawrimore and Derrion Pressley — were more adept at holding down the fort.
Conway’s schedule is anything but easy. The Tigers will face Class 4A lower state champ North Myrtle Beach, West Florence and Myrtle Beach (all on the road) to open the season before home games against Hartsville and Georgetown sandwiched around a trip to Blythewood.
The hope is that those matchups will have Conway ready for the meaningful region contents. But even as fast as the last few months have felt with open practices, that’s still a long way away.
“We have to prepare properly for what we do,” Grainger said. “We have to hit receivers in stride, play good defense and play as a team instead of as individuals. Practice how you want to play. Everybody has to show up. The last couple years, we’ve been having players miss practice. That can take a toll on the team. Now we’re starting to see where guys fit. It’s been good.”
Conway will certainly need to stick together to ensure that a bump in the road or two doesn’t spiral the entire season out of control. After all, that’s exactly what happened a year ago.
The players and coaches remember it all too well.
“You start off the season with a win, and then we go to Carolina Forest and they beat us pretty handedly,” Carlton Terry said. “That was a tough blow, and one that I don’t think we ever recovered from mentally.
“I’d be surprised if they didn’t have a chip on their shoulder going into the season.”
