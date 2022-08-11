ABOUT THE TIGERS

Head coach: Carlton Terry

Record: 20-27 in five seasons at Conway and overall

Last year: 3-5, tied for third place in Region VI-5A, lost in first round of state playoffs

Returning starters: 6 offense, 7 defense

Players to watch: QB Devin Grainger, RB Rodney Huggins, DB/WR Cameron Alston, WR Aiden Brantley, LB Semaj Whittington, DB Jamarius Woodbury

Breakout candidate: Outside linebacker Moses Freshley (yes, there’s another one) appeared in just five games last fall. But in that time, he recorded 20 total tackles. Now, the 5-foot-11, 168-pounder is moving into a starting spot and could produce immediately.

Keys to success: Conway’s non-region slate isn’t the toughest around, but what Terry accomplished was putting together a list of opponents that will show the Tigers a little bit of everything - and seldom the same way in back-to-back weeks. It could teach the team how to adjust on the fly for the important games later in the season.