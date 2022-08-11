Check MyHorryNews.com this week for previews of each Horry County high school football team and profiles of key players. A 96-page special edition will be inside this week's newspapers. For even more coverage, scan the QR codes on the cover of the special edition for digital features about select players.
The same word kept coming out of Carlton Terry’s mouth over and over.
Consistency.
The Conway coach believes his Tigers’ 2022 season will be determined entirely by whether or not they find it. From the top down.
“Consistency starts with the coaching staff,” said Terry, in his sixth year leading his alma mater. “We’ve had some turnover for different reasons. Getting the right coaches in and getting that consistency with the players [is important]. I think we’ve got the staff to get our kids to the next level. I’m not sure we’ve had that the last few years. It’s important to have the right kids, but you have to have the right coaches, too. That’s been a big concern of mine.”
From Terry - who will call the plays on offense - right on down to his 11th assistant, the staff will be dealing with players who are rolling down a similar path. Running back Rodney Huggins has been a great microcosm.
Last year as a junior, he had what was his breakout performance in a 166-yard, four-touchdown showing against Carolina Forest in the team’s second game of the season. Two weeks later against that same team (the region doubled up its four-game schedule to protect games), Huggins was held to 20 yards on six carries.
Up and down the lineup, there were similar looks from individuals. Quarterback Devin Grainger faced his own growing pains at times, looking extremely dynamic one moment and not so much the next. He’s taken ownership of the peaks and valleys, and he said avoiding those as a team has become the mantra of this fall.
“We need it,” he said of the reminders from coaches. “We have to be more consistent to win games. Last year, we’d have a very good game and then we’d fall off. That’s the key and our main focus as a team.”
Grainger had 1,500 yards of offense and 11 touchdowns last year, but he knows doing more on a regular basis is expected of him as a junior. Same for a receiving corps. That group is much more diverse than the one that often only featured Carlton Terry II last fall; the collective knows the ball will be spread around more than it was in 2021. Meanwhile, those pass catchers understand that Terry won’t quit harping about how drops in practice will equate to fewer opportunities on Fridays.
On defense, though, is where Conway is really getting the pressure. That’s because after allowing a respectable 20 points per game last season, improvement for the seven seniors and four junior starters isn’t just hoped for, but expected. All but one of them at least played significant varsity snaps in 2021.
The program has the potential to put it all together, and Terry believes the progress of the last seven months has shown him what could be.
After all, take a look at that microcosm. The optimism starts to make sense.
“When you look at Rodney, he’s a physical specimen,” Terry said. “He benches over 300 pounds and squats over 400. When he’s on, he’s a stud. When he’s not, he’s an average player. We’re working on getting the most out of Rodney.”
And everyone else.
