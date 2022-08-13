Carlton Terry is fine with some baby steps.
The Conway coach watched his team win its session of the CNB Kickoff Classic for the first time since 2018 after the Tigers defeated Waccamaw 10-7 in the second game of the 32nd annual event Friday night.
The Tigers had struggled to win or even play in the CNB the last few years, so the result against Waccamaw was much needed.
“Any time we go out and compete, we want to win. It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a win nonetheless,” Terry said. “Our guys are not happy about the total performance, but we’re happy we got a win.”
Specifically, a handful of penalties and a few blown coverages — including one that led to Waccamaw’s only score — weren’t exactly highlights. However, the Tigers had a few positives along the way, as well.
Junior quarterback Devin Grainger showed he was just as elusive, especially while scrambling. Receiver Derek Grant caught two passes for 101 yards and a touchdown, both off busted plays.
And the Conway front seven prevented Waccamaw from getting anything going on the ground.
Put it together and it equaled the W on the scoreboard.
Conway lost 14-6 to Aynor in 2021. The entire event was scrapped in 2020. The Tigers were one of six teams who didn’t get on the field in 2019, when the final three games of that year were canceled due to lightning.
Prior to Friday, the Tigers’ aforementioned last victory in the CNB was a 7-6 win against Loris in 2018, when the Lions failed to convert a two-point conversion as time expired.
Conway will play host to Hartsville next week to open the 2022 regular season, while Waccamaw will play at home against St. James.
OTHER CNB KICKOFF CLASSIC GAMES
MYRTLE BEACH 14, SOCASTEE 7
Myrtle Beach took advantage of touchdown runs from Cam Ward and Malachi Washington.
The Braves countered with a Caden O’Keefe touchdown run. All three scores came in the first three possessions of the game.
After that, the defenses settled down.
Socastee will head to North Myrtle Beach next week, while Myrtle Beach will play at Camden.
CAROLINA FOREST 14, LORIS 6
Carolina Forest didn’t run its second offensive play from scrimmage until nearly 9 minutes had gone by and didn’t score its first points until there was only 1:46 left.
However, a Zion Gilbert 3-yard touchdown run and a Jamauri Davis pick-6 were more than enough to fend off a much-improved Loris squad. The Lions scored first on a La’Ontray Knox 3-yard touchdown run.
Loris will unveil its new artificial turf football stadium against Green Sea Floyds next week to open the regular season, while Carolina Forest is slated to face West Brunswick (N.C.).
ST. JAMES 14, NORTH MYRTLE BEACH 7
Markey Faulkner scored two touchdowns to lead the Sharks past North Myrtle Beach.
Faulkner opened the scoring with a 23-yard touchdown run six minutes into the game. On the play, he took an option pitch from quarterback Connor Schwalm, cut through some traffic and then dove to the end zone, touching the ball to the pylon.
He then scored again with 3:29 left.
First-year North Myrtle Beach starting running back DeQuan Durham tied the game 7-7 with 7:38 to go when he ran in a touchdown of his own from 12 yards out.
St. James will head to Waccamaw next week, while North Myrtle Beach will play host to Socastee.
AYNOR 14, GREEN SEA FLOYDS 0
Aynor’s slightly amended Hammer offense found plenty to be satisfied about.
Rivers Johnson and Gavin Kirby each scored on touchdown runs, and the Blue Jackets even showed some signs of a traditional passing game that could help evolve parts of its attack.
Green Sea Floyds, playing without starting quarterback Banks Lovett, struggled to find some consistency.
Green Sea Floyds will play at Loris next week, while Aynor will host Class 4A squad Wilson.
