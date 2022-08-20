Carlton Terry knew what to expect: Hartsville would rely on powerhouse running backs J’Shawn Anderson and Carmello McDaniel to grind away at the Tiger defense.
But recognizing what’s coming is one thing. Stopping it is another matter.
The Red Foxes' relentless rushing attack overpowered Conway Friday as the Tigers fell 41-17 at home in the season opener for both teams.
“They’re just incredible athletes,” the Conway coach said of Anderson and McDaniel. “They run extremely hard. … They’re truly old-school running backs in today’s game.”
Anderson found the end zone twice Friday night while McDaniel scored three touchdowns. Anderson could have broken the goal line a third time but he fumbled the ball away. However, the Red Foxes recovered that fumble in the end zone.
Costly penalties plagued Conway throughout the night, though Terry said he was pleased with his team’s overall effort.
“The score doesn’t reflect how hard our kids played,” he said. “They never gave up. We made too many mistakes against a real good Hartsville football team.”
Both teams struggled to find a rhythm early in the contest, but Hartsville struck first with just under four minutes to play in the opening quarter. A 10-yard scoring run from Anderson gave the Red Foxes a 7-0 lead, which they extended to 13-0 early in the second quarter when Anderson punched the ball in from 2 yards out.
Conway finally got on the scoreboard just before halftime when quarterback Devin Grainger found Derek Grant for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
But Hartsville quickly responded with McDaniel’s first score — a one-yard carry — and after two quarters the Red Foxes led 20-7.
The third quarter opened with a pair of big plays.
On the first play from scrimmage, McDaniel took off for a 57-yard touchdown run. But Grainger answered on the Tigers’ next drive with his own 56-yard scoring scramble.
“Devin came out and made some good plays throwing the ball and with his legs,” Terry said.
The Tigers, however, couldn’t build on that momentum and the Red Foxes’ ground game controlled things the rest of the way.
Conway now turns its focus to Myrtle Beach, which lost its opener to Camden Friday 42-13. The Tigers and Seahawks will play for the Victory Bell Aug. 27 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
The two teams last faced off in 2019, when Myrtle Beach won 41-9. The annual rivalry game was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to scheduling changes in region play.
“It doesn’t get any easier," Terry said. "But you know this non-region schedule will prepare us for our games when we play in the region because we’ll have some tough games there. I feel like we’ll bounce back. We have to overcome some adversity, but we need to find that out on the front end — what players we need to take off the field, what players we need to move around — and we’ll make those adjustments going forward.”
