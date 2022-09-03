SUMMERVILLE | Ashley Ridge used a balanced attack and limited the productivity of a talented quarterback to earn a 23-7 victory over visiting Conway Friday night.
“Their quarterback is an unbelievable player,” Ashley Ridge coach Shane Fidler said. “He is one of the best junior quarterbacks, if not the best, in the state and I thought our linebackers and defensive players in general did a good job stopping him. We thought he might score two or three touchdowns just because of the things he can do, but we were able to contain him to one.”
Conway took a 7-6 lead into the half but Ashley Ridge stomped on the gas in the third quarter, hitting a 43-yard field goal and scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run. Early in the fourth quarter, the Foxes added another rushing TD to put the game out of reach.
After the teams exchanged some punts early in the game, Ashley Ridge mounted a drive late in the first quarter. The Swamp Foxes drove 70 yards and opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run by T.J Wilson with 9:22 remaining in the second quarter. Ashley Ridge missed the extra-point kick.
It didn't take Conway long to respond. The Tigers drove 65 yards to score on a 1-yard run by Rodney Huggins. Nathan Goforth added the PAT for a 7-6 Tigers lead that held until halftime.
Tiger quarterback Devin Grainger completed a 38-yard pass to Aiden Brantley to set up the score.
Conway hosts North Myrtle Beach next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.