For the second time in three years, Conway High School had its season end in the town of Lexington.

This time, the Tigers were shut out by the Lexington Wildcats 24-0.

Conway was held to 97 total yards, -4 rushing, and committed four turnovers in the loss. The Tigers also lost wide receiver Cameron Alston with a knee injury in the first half.

Keyshawn Gladden rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns to lead Lexington (8-2), which now travels to Goose Creek for the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Conway (3-5) had three opportunities inside the red zone but came up empty. The Tigers reached the Lexington 16 on their first series, only to turn the ball over on downs.

Lexington's second series produced a 22-yard field goal by Tyler Chavis. The score was set up by 33-yard completion by Taiden Mines to Kamadi Maxwell on a fourth-and-28.

Conway advanced the football to the Lexington 20 in the second quarter only for the drive to end in an interception by Kameron Coulter at the 5-yard line.

With 3:32 left, Gladden scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats up 10-0. Conway went for a fourth-and-1 on its next possession, but Tanner Johnson forced a fumble on a sack and Jared Clubb made the recovery at the Conway 42.

Lexington needed just five plays for Gladden to score from a yard out with 20 seconds left in the first half.

The second half started with Conway's Alex Glover recovering a fumble at the Lexington 24. After reaching the 8-yard line, Conway quarterback Devin Grainger was intercepted by Anthony Plotkin in the end zone.

Lexington's Gladden scored his third touchdown with two yards with 8:14 left in the game. The Tigers' last two possessions ended with fumbles lost to the Wildcats.