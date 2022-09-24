An exhausted Conway head coach Carlton Terry said he had warned his players that Friday’s night’s game was going to be a battle for four quarters.
He wasn’t wrong.
Conway fought off a grinding Aynor team in front of a huge homecoming crowd for a 15-14 non-region win. The Tigers were coming off a 13-7 loss last week to undefeated Loris.
Using the pass and run, the Tigers finished off their opening drive with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Rodney Huggins with less than five minutes off the clock.
Both teams pushed it back and forth for the rest of the first period with Aynor playing “Aynor ball,” using several players to keep the ball on the ground, grinding for chunks of rushing yards each play.
Conway had a chance to open the game up but was bitten by the drop bug as three potential scoring passes were mishandled by their receivers and turned the ball over on downs.
The Blue Jackets got close to the end zone in the last seconds of the first quarter, and Emmanuel Deas scored early in the second quarter. Daniel Stanley made the two-point conversion, pushing the Blue Jackets ahead 8-7.
Neither team was able to score before the end of the half, leaving the Blue Jackets up 8-7 going into the break.
Both defenses tightened up in the third quarter, keeping their opponents out of the end zone.
The Blue Jackets moved the ball down the field in the fourth. On a fourth-and-13 at the Conway 25 though, senior Conway linebacker Gabriel Johnson landed a crushing blow on the Aynor quarterback, knocking the ball loose. Junior linebacker Moses Freshley scooped the ball up and raced 75 yards for a touchdown with a little over nine minutes left in the game.
With the two-point conversion, the Tigers jumped out to a 15-8 lead.
But Aynor wasn’t through, starting the next drive at their 34. With several good rushing gains and a personal foul call on the Tigers, the Blue Jackets had a second-and-goal on the Conway 8.
Quarterback Daniel Stanley looked like he was going to be stopped for no gain but spun out of the defender’s grasp and raced to the end zone for the score.
With a chance to take the lead, the Blue Jackets were stopped in the backfield trying the two-point conversion leaving Conway ahead 15-14.
Conway’s Terry said three things were obvious in his team’s win: “Our guys fought hard, our defense stepped up when they needed to and we got a win.”
Terry said he was proud of his team’s perseverance and grit but was disappointed in the execution in the first half, especially the dropped passes and missed scoring opportunities.
“Aynor was a tough team and we knew that coming into the game,” he said. “But our guys had a ‘never give up’ attitude and that’s something we talked about before the game and they stuck to it.”
Terry said he wanted to thank the large homecoming crowd that showed up Friday night.
“Their energy the entire game really made a difference and we appreciate it,” he said.
Conway (3-3) will host St. James next week for the Tigers’ first region game.
The Blue Jackets (3-2) will travel to Manning Friday.
