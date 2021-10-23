Conway’s Israel Graham (center) celebrates with Aiden Brantley, Carlton Terry II and Cameron Alston in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Conway’s Devin Grainger plows through defenders in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM02.JPG
Conway’s Israel Graham avoids a wrestling move as he scores in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM03.JPG
Conway’s Israel Graham (center) celebrates with Aiden Brantley, Carlton Terry II and Cameron Alston in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM04.JPG
Conway’s Carlton Terry II pauses to shake his father and coach’s hand in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM05.JPG
Conway’s Derrion Pressley pushes through the line in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM06.JPG
Conway’s Israel Graham breaks through the line in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM07.JPG
Conway’s Israel Graham runs through defenders in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM08.JPG
Conway’s Rodney Huggins rushes in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM09.JPG
Conway’s Devin Grainger scores in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM10.JPG
Conway’s Israel Graham rushes in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM11.JPG
Conway’s Devin Grainger changes directions several times as he rushes in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM12.JPG
Conway’s Devin Grainger plows through defenders in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM13.JPG
Conway’s Derek Grant has a pass broken up in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM14.JPG
Conway’s Carlton Terry reaches for his son Carlton Terry II in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM15.JPG
Conway’s Israel Graham scores in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM16.JPG
Conway’s Carlton Terry II runs for a touchdown in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
1022 conway football_JM17.JPG
Conway fans celebrate in the win over Georgetown on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
The Tigers struck again just as the first quarter drew to a close with Grainger carrying it in from 2 yards out. Tigers running back Israel Graham showed his speed halfway into the second quarter with a 47-yard touchdown dash.
Just before halftime, the Bulldogs showed their own air capabilities with a 65-yard touchdown strike bringing the score at halftime to 21-12 in favor of the Tigers.
But it was all Conway from there.
Rodney Huggins continued the scoring for the Tigers with a 69-yard touchdown scamper halfway through the third, bringing the score to 28-12.
An interception of an errant Bulldog pass was quickly converted into another Tiger score a few plays later, pushing the score to 34-12.
Conway would add three more touchdowns and Georgetown would add one more.
The Tiger defense, both on the line and in the secondary, kept pressure on the Bulldogs all night. Defensive linemen Gene King and Jonah Freshley especially wreaked havoc in the Bulldog backfield all evening.
Conway head coach Carlton Terry said he was proud of his team’s total effort.
“Our running game was solid and our passing game did well,” Terry said. “The players had a good week of practice and came out and executed the way they are supposed to.”
Terry added the win was especially enjoyable because it had been several years since the Tigers had scored so many points.
Conway (3-3, 1-2 region) finishes the regular season next week when the Tigers host region foe Sumter. The Tigers lost to the Gamecocks 34-7 in their first game of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.