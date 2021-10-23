The Conway Tigers steamrolled Georgetown 53-19 Friday, giving them an even record and a homecoming night victory.

With a 49-yard scoring strike from Devin Grainger to Carlton Terry II just a little over a minute into the game, the Tigers began the scoring onslaught in the air and on the ground.

The Bulldogs answered with their own touchdown toss a little over a minute later, making the score 7-6.

The Tigers struck again just as the first quarter drew to a close with Grainger carrying it in from 2 yards out. Tigers running back Israel Graham showed his speed halfway into the second quarter with a 47-yard touchdown dash.

Just before halftime, the Bulldogs showed their own air capabilities with a 65-yard touchdown strike bringing the score at halftime to 21-12 in favor of the Tigers.

But it was all Conway from there.

Rodney Huggins continued the scoring for the Tigers with a 69-yard touchdown scamper halfway through the third, bringing the score to 28-12.

An interception of an errant Bulldog pass was quickly converted into another Tiger score a few plays later, pushing the score to 34-12.

Conway would add three more touchdowns and Georgetown would add one more.

The Tiger defense, both on the line and in the secondary, kept pressure on the Bulldogs all night. Defensive linemen Gene King and Jonah Freshley especially wreaked havoc in the Bulldog backfield all evening.

Conway head coach Carlton Terry said he was proud of his team’s total effort.

“Our running game was solid and our passing game did well,” Terry said. “The players had a good week of practice and came out and executed the way they are supposed to.”

Terry added the win was especially enjoyable because it had been several years since the Tigers had scored so many points.

Conway (3-3, 1-2 region) finishes the regular season next week when the Tigers host region foe Sumter. The Tigers lost to the Gamecocks 34-7 in their first game of the season.