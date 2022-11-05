Conway didn’t have an answer for the Summerville offense and it took the Tigers a while to make any headway against the Green Wave defense Friday night.
Conway suffered a 48-0 loss at Summerville during the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. Summerville improves to 9-2 and advances to face Lexington in the second round while Conway fell to 4-7 and was eliminated from the playoffs.
Summerville quarterback Campbell McCurry broke free for two long TD runs, scored on a 1-yard plunge and completed a 5-yard TD pass to tight end Keshon Washington for a 34-0 Green Wave lead in the first half.
Marquez Spells also rushed for nearly 80 yards in the first two quarters and scored on a 1-yard TD in the first quarter.
Conway senior Rodney Huggins lined up as both a running back and quarterback and had a strong night, but not strong enough to help the Tigers find the end zone. He finished with approximately 100 rushing yards and led Conway’s most promising drive in the fourth quarter.
Largely on carries by Huggins, the Tigers marched down to the Summerville 15-yard line before turning the ball over on a fumble that the Green Wave recovered at its own 22.
