The 2018 football season was a blur of idleness, as teams around Horry County sat for 22 days while Hurricane Florence and the ensuing flooding led to school closures and a widespread athletics pause.
Conway is about to top that layoff.
By the time Carlton Terry’s squad gets back on the practice field next Monday, the Tigers will have been off for 24 days. Much like 2018, the staff has been trying to take advantage of digital platforms to keep players engaged.
But unlike the flood season, Terry is seeing the daily grind differently.
“It’s much more difficult. At least in 2018, when you were ready to play, you knew who you were going to play and when,” Terry said. “It wasn’t going to be canceled the day before. It’s unique in that day to day, you don’t know who you’re going to play on Friday or Saturday.
“We really don’t have much guidance from the top, and that’s the sad part. We look for guidance in this situation, and there’s really not any.”
Those last-minute changes at Conway have already included a day-of game cancellation. Terry anticipates plenty more movement in the seven scheduled games on the Tigers’ slate.
That begins with the tentative game at Blythewood on Sept. 17. The game was originally scheduled, then canceled when Conway didn’t believe it would be available and then put back on the docket when quarantine times were reduced last week.
Terry said the teams have agreed to play if Conway can’t find a much-needed home game to replace it. He added that as a courtesy to Blythewood, he’ll also make the decision this Wednesday to give both sides time to plan accordingly for whatever next week holds.
The last seven days were proof of how quickly things can change. Eight of the nine Horry County football programs had too many players in quarantine to play. Only Carolina Forest could take the field.
Meanwhile, nearby Conway is figuring out how to get out for the first time. The Tigers are certainly closer to the norm. Through the first three Fridays of the regular season, only the Panthers have played all three weeks. Loris has played twice. Aynor, Green Sea Floyds, North Myrtle Beach and St. James have each played one game apiece.
Conway, Myrtle Beach and Socastee have yet to play.
The Seahawks (at Oceanside Collegiate) and Braves (at St. James) are each scheduled to begin their seasons this Friday.
North Myrtle Beach is available to play but has yet to find an opponent. And Aynor, Conway and Green Sea Floyds will be out this week while dealing with their current quarantine situations.
“I’m frustrated, but there’s nothing really I can do about it,” Terry said. “We’re trying to go by the rules that were set and abide by them. I just encourage our guys to stay active and be ready when we get back. We communicate with the guys often to make sure they’re safe and healthy, No. 1, but also to stimulate their minds and keep them ready for football. Hopefully we’ll get on Monday and get ready for whoever we’re going to face.”
