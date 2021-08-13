It was canceled in 2013 and 2017 due to inclement weather. The 2019 event was cut short after just two of the five scheduled scrimmages. And last year’s was wiped out entirely thanks to COVID-19.
So, on Friday, with four teams having to withdraw after being placed in quarantine and only three of the original five games able to be played, it still wasn’t the full display CNB and Coastal Carolina University officials hoped it would be.
Yet, it was something. For those players and coaches who were able to take advantage of a jamboree on the Brooks Stadium surf turf, it was exactly what they’d hoped for.
“You just make the best of the situation with that,” event co-director Chuck Jordan said. “I applaud [CNB CEO Jennings Duncan] on that. He said ‘We want to play. Whatever we need to do to play, let’s do it.’ In those 11 days, we had six schedule changes. Yet, you just kind of do it and roll.”
The three half-games included some memorable plays, a few expected preseason mistakes and, maybe most importantly, a signal to all involved that while football may look a whole lot different again this year, it is here.
Myrtle Beach shut out Socastee 17-0 in the opener, led by two passing touchdowns from Ryan Burger. Then, Carolina Forest shut out Loris 7-0, getting its only points off a Scott Saylor pass to Tmars McCallum. Aynor wrapped up the action with a 14-6 win over Conway, led by a pair of 3-yard scoring runs from Ahmad Gerald.
Each of the six participating teams took advantage, because each of them have seen not only their regular-season schedules already start to change, but their scrimmage slates, as well.
“It feels amazing,” Burger said. “It feels amazing to be able to hit someone in the mouth and play physical and score some points. It felt great to play someone else.”
Of course, the four teams who had to back out didn’t get to experience that. Horry County squads North Myrtle Beach, St. James and Green Sea Floyds and regular CNB participant Waccamaw missed out on a chance to play under the Brooks lights after being put into quarantine over the course of the last two weeks.
It led to a whole bunch of audibles being called by the CNB organizers.
“Six teams is a great number,” Jordan said. “We’re not happy that we had to drop four, but six is a great jamboree. We were able to extend the time a little bit and give everyone a little more field time.”
The last-minute changes will be a norm this year. Three of the regular-season games that were originally on the docket for next Friday’s openers have already been postponed.
As it stands, just two teams will be playing on Friday, while Loris will head to St. James on Saturday. It’s another reason why pulling off the CNB was so important.
The chance to play — even in a scrimmage — is certainly not being taken for granted.
“I said we’re going to do what we have to do to run out on that field,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “I know that sounds jinky to me and you, but this is something they’ll remember for a lifetime.”
