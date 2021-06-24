Two years ago, local coaches hoped the area’s largest preseason football event would move to the area’s largest venue permanently.
They took turns during the CNB Kickoff Classic luncheon raving about Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium and what it meant for their players to do their thing in an NCAA Division I stadium. For the foreseeable future, they will be.
CNB officials and CCU have agreed to a three-year contract to keep the Classic at Brooks, according to Chanticleers Athletics Director Matt Hogue and Classic co-coordinator Chuck Jordan.
“All of the coaches throughout the county, individually, will tell you that their kids look forward to it. They get to play in a venue that’s a bit overwhelming,” Jordan said. “It’s a win-win. Coastal obviously recognizes that the more people they get on their campus, the better. That campus is beautiful. They need to show it off.”
Jordan — who is about to begin his second season as an assistant at South Florence after 33 years at Conway and then a brief stint at CCU — was one of the founders of the CNB Kickoff Classic back in 1990. He helped orchestrate shifts from the original CCU stadium to Conway High, Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium and then a four-year run at Brooks from 2004-2007.
But what he and everyone else felt during the 2019 Classic was a near-unanimous vote of approval. The 21,000-seat facility is able to comfortably hold the fan bases of the 10 participating teams.
“When you set it up in a venue like that, the environment Coastal has anyway and what Coach [Jamey] Chadwell and them have been doing the last couple years, I think it’s a great thing,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “It’s great when our football communities and them can get together.”
And, as Jordan pointed out, it’s a good thing for Coastal, too.
“We are excited to welcome back the CNB Kickoff Classic to Brooks Stadium,” Hogue said. “Partnering with CNB on this event to showcase the talented young athletes in our back yard makes perfect sense.”
They’ll do so this year on Aug. 13, when the nine Horry County programs and Waccamaw resume the event after a one-year layoff due to the pandemic. It will advance the high school season by a week. Outside of the normal preseason high school hype, attendance certainly won’t be hurt by holding the Classic in the home of a Top 25 team with eyes on the Sun Belt championship and a feasible path toward a New Year’s Six bowl game.
A modified game-day staff from CCU will be joined by 100 or so volunteers from CNB and support from the individual high schools. After a year off, and with the lights cranked up at the county’s nicest venue, the benefits will be clear.
“Coastal is in the prime of its football existence right now,” North Myrtle Beach coach Matt Reel said. “We’re all within 40 minutes, our kids can experience that and show off what they can do. Our kids are going to be super excited to be on that field. Any time you go play at a venue like that, it’s an increase in excitement. It’s an easy way for them to get motivated and it’s a great way to showcase the talent we have in Horry County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.