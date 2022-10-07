North Myrtle Beach showed flashes of the program's future firepower on Friday night against West Florence.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, those flashes came in a 41-17 loss to the No. 3 ranked team in Class 4A.
Playing at home for the first time in over a month, North Myrtle Beach grabbed the first points of the evening when West Florence fumbled on the game’s opening kickoff. Chiefs quarterback Chance Hall capitalized on the early short field and found Landon Cloninger for a 25-yard touchdown connection just three plays later, posting a 7-0 lead just minutes into the game.
West Florence turned the ball over in the red zone on the next drive to keep the momentum on the home sideline for a few minutes of game action, but the early hot start for the Chiefs proved to be short-lived.
After a blocked punt set up West Florence to punch in a touchdown from just 7 yards out to even the score at 7-7, the field shifted in the Knights' direction for the remainder of the first half.
The game’s tilted momentum started — and steadily continued — with the West Florence rushing attack.
The Knights dominated the rest of the first half on the ground, with senior running back Darren Lloyd finding the end zone three times in the first half (including a 43-yard run to extend the lead to three touchdowns late in the second quarter).
West Florence entered halftime with a 28-10 lead, helped by the dominance of Lloyd, who would end the night with five total touchdowns.
“I think we’ve gotten so much better up front since the beginning of the year,” West Florence head coach Jody Jenerette said after the game. “Darren Lloyd is Darren Lloyd. He’s special… He didn’t practice the last two days because he’s been hurt. There’s not a better kid in the world, and he’s one of our all-time favorite guys. He just got hot tonight, and I’m glad about that.”
The Knights' run game dominance continued in the second half.
North Myrtle Beach appeared to have answers at times, but none of them were able to match the game-changing effect that Lloyd and the rest of the West Florence ground game provided.
The Chiefs did push the ball down the field on a 12-play touchdown drive to begin the third quarter (another touchdown pass from Hall to Cloninger) to cut the West Florence lead to just 11 points, but the Knights returned to first-half form in the fourth quarter to put the game away for good.
Highlighted by Lloyd’s fourth touchdown run on the night — a 73-yard fourth-quarter score — the Knights kept the ball on the ground and tacked on a couple of splash plays late to put the game out of reach.
For North Myrtle Beach head coach Greg Hill, the West Florence rushing attack was sparked by one overwhelming factor: the dynamic play of West Florence senior quarterback Deuce Hudson.
“It starts with their quarterback,” Hill said. “When they run the offense and they have a guy who can read like he can, plus he can hurt you with both his arm and his feet, it allows the offense to have the pen last. So, you’re making an educated guess… For them, it all comes down to that guy with the ball in his hands. He’s a very good football player.”
Hill noted that despite the loss, he takes the small successes as more than just moral victories for his young football team.
For a group competing with a large number of sophomore starters, Hill feels games like Friday night’s will keep setting the tone for what is to come in the North Myrtle Beach program.
“Honestly, it is unbelievable that kids as young as we have, and as many young kids as we have playing, that they just come out time and time again and do the things they do,” Hill said.
“I told them at the beginning of the year that we were thrown into the fire. We don’t have a situation where the sophomores are playing JV … they’re having to play and earn confidence as they go. I truly believe that we’re going to stay in the process and stay in the moment.”
The Chiefs will hit the road again next week for a Friday night clash at Hartsville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
After its battle with Hartsville, North Myrtle Beach will finish the season with a pair of games at home, matchups with South Florence (10/21) and Myrtle Beach (10/28).
West Florence, hoping to continue to stay perfect on the year, will return home next week to take on Wilson.
