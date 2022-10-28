North Myrtle Beach entered its regular season finale Friday night with one win on the season, riding a nine-quarter scoreless streak.
But against their neighboring rival to the south, the Chiefs were giving no quarter at The Hank.
Two goal-line stands in the first half among four fourth-down stops in the game, and a relative eruption of points gave the Chiefs a 20-14 win over Myrtle Beach.
“I think it’s awesome. Everybody’s been working hard all season and we’ve been getting better every game, and tonight it all just came together,” said senior running back Abraham White. “I think everybody wanted to do good for the seniors, especially having a season like we had. Everybody wanted to go out with a bang.”
The victory forces a three-way tie for fourth place in Region 6-4A between Myrtle Beach (4-6, 1-4), NMB (2-8, 1-4) and Wilson, which lost to Hartsville on Friday, bringing tiebreakers into a playoff position or two coming out of the stacked region.
NMB claims fourth place, Myrtle Beach fifth and Wilson sixth.
“If we’re fortunate enough to get in the playoffs, we won’t play anybody harder than what we’ve played. Nobody,” NMB coach Greg Hill said. “We’ve definitely been through the gauntlet.”
The Chiefs stifled a potent Myrtle Beach offense after being gashed in recent games.
They had allowed at least 200 yards rushing to each of its four region opponents entering the game, and Malachi Washington was coming off a 263-yard rushing performance last week against Wilson to reach 1,235 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season.
It was NMB that did most of the running Friday, amassing 327 yards on the ground including 195 on 24 carries by DeQuan Durham and 145 on 18 carries by White.
The Seahawks were held to 254 yards of offense and 128 yards rushing, not including sacks. Senior Cam Ward had a team-high 82 yards on 11 carries
“That was a long one coming, man,” Hill said. “They’ve been fighting and clawing and scratching all year long. I knew that they were going to do what they did all year long, they were going to play hard. I knew my kids were going to play hard and play all four quarters, and they proved me right tonight.
“And they made plays. We made some plays tonight that we haven’t been making all year long.”
NMB’s final fourth-down stop with 5:43 remaining completed Myrtle Beach’s final possession, as a 5-yard run on fourth-and-1 at the Myrtle Beach 20 by Durham with 3 minutes to play helped the Chiefs run out the clock.
NMB led by a touchdown at the half.
Myrtle Beach tied the game at 14 on a 38-yard Kenny Brown touchdown catch down the right sideline from junior quarterback Wyatt Cannon four minutes into the third quarter.
Cannon, who had been splitting time at the QB position this season with senior Trey Dunn, played the entire game on offense because of an injury to Dunn – one of several the Seahawks have endured – and completed 9 of 15 passes for 169 yards and a TD.
The Chiefs regained the lead on a 10-yard White touchdown run around the right end about 6 minutes later. The score came a few plays after a 24-yard Landon Cloninger TD pass was negated by a penalty for an ineligible receiver downfield.
A high snap on a punt attempt by the Chiefs gave the Seahawks possession at the NMB 21, but a sack by Johnathon Francois on third-and-inches was followed by an Aaron Bowers sack on fourth down to regain possession for the final time for NMB.
Myrtle Beach got off to a promising start.
The Seahawks took the opening possession 80 yards for a touchdown on a 20-yard run by Ward.
The Chiefs answered with their first points in more than nine quarters, driving 75 yards for a 3-yard Durham touchdown run over the right side of the offensive line.
NMB had been shut out by South Florence and Hartsville – two of the best Class 4A teams in the state – by a combined score of 95-0 in the previous two weeks.
The Chiefs defense took over after their initial score.
Myrtle Beach had a first-and-goal at the 1 after Brown was pushed out of bounds near the left pylon on a 22-yard catch, but the Chiefs stoned the Seahawks, forcing a loss of a yard on two runs, an incompletion and a run for no gain
After White broke loose for a 76-yard run from the Chiefs' 1, the Myrtle Beach defense stiffened and sophomore Israel Brown blocked a 40-yard Preston Todd field goal attempt.
Myrtle Beach reached the NMB 1 a second time but was again turned back.
Malachi Washington gained 56 yards on a screen pass to the Chiefs' 6 and the Seahawks reached the 1 on first down. But Campbell Kingston broke up a pass and two runs were stopped for no gain.
“You can’t get inside the 2-yard line and have opportunities to score twice and not get it done and expect to win, especially in this region,” Myrtle Beach coach Mickey Wilson said. “We had some opportunities there.”
Brown added an interception at midfield to his blocked field goal and returned it to the NMB 26 before the Chiefs force a turnover on downs with a sack on fourth-and-10.
NMB took a 14-7 lead into halftime after Allen McCormick caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Chance Hall with 58 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Myrtle Beach had won five of the last seven meetings between the teams to improve to 22-9 in the series, according to NMB statistician Wayne White, including a 35-6 win last season.
White and Chiefs football radio partner Tyler Watkins called their last game together at The Hank on Friday. They will complete their 16-year on-air partnership when the Chiefs' season ends, as Watkins is dropping the mic.
