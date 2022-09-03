SHALLOTTE (N.C.) | Two numbers stood out in North Myrtle Beach's 42-26 win over West Brunswick (N.C.) Friday night — 1 and 177.
It was first-year head coach Greg Hill’s first win with the Chiefs. The 177 is the total net yards picked up by running back DeQuan Durham who was the Chiefs' workhorse all night.
The stats for both teams were relatively even for the game, with the Trojans picking up most of their yardage on a few big plays while the Chiefs hammered out their gains mixing it up on the ground and in the air.
But it was the play of the offensive line and Durham that stood out the most in Friday’s win.
The Trojans were on the board first after some long gains by running back Kevon Daniels and a 4-yard TD sprint by quarterback Javan McCray. Daniels finished the night with 128 rushing yards.
The Chiefs took the ball back down the field on legs of Durham and quarterback Chance Hall, who also hit Allen McCormick for a 21-yard completion inside the Trojan 5 yard line. The Trojan defense held, forcing the Chiefs to take a Jack Garstka 23-yard field goal.
On their next play from scrimmage, the Trojans’ McCray hit JJ Cobb for a 76-TD strike, putting West Brunswick up 14-3 at the end of the first period.
The Chiefs moved the ball down the field, this time with Garstka hitting a 32-yard field goal to get the Chiefs within 8.
The Chiefs defense stepped up, stopping the Trojans midway through the second quarter on a fourth-and-5 play. A couple of Durham runs got the Chiefs to the 16 where Hall scampered in for the score. A halfback pass from Abraham White to Kaden Gore picked up the two-point conversion, tying the game at 14 and that’s where the first half ended.
Less than three minutes into the third quarter, the Chiefs took the lead on a 1-yard Durham run and never looked back. The Trojans got within 8 at one point at 28-20, but that was as close as they could get with the Chief defense making some big plays and shutting down the Trojan running game.
Durham would notch another score along with McCormick and White, taking it to the final tally of 42-26.
A relieved Hill said afterward he was very proud of his entire team and the W was more for them than it was for him.
Hill was especially pleased with the play of his young offensive line.
“Those guys just keep getting better and better,” he said. “You have to remember, there is only one senior on there who started last year, the rest are sophomores. They picked up blitzes and changes like a veteran line tonight.”
Hill said they made some defensive adjustments during halftime that helped slow down the Trojan attack.
Quarterback Chance Hall finished the night going 8-for-11 for 120 yards passing. But it was his running game that Hill said makes him so effective. Hall ended up with 70 yards rushing, second to Durham.
“A quarterback who can throw but also is a run threat," Hill said. "It really makes it harder on the defense."
As for Durham, Hill said he could not be more proud of him.
“He had a heck of a night,” he said. “I went to him earlier today and told him we needed a leader and he just needed to go out and have fun and be aggressive. He definitely stepped up tonight.”
The win brought the Chiefs to 1-2 and dropped the Trojans to 0-3.
Next week, the Chiefs continue on the road to take on Conway.
“It’s not going to get any easier for us,” Hill said. “We just need to keep improving like we did tonight.”
