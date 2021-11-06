The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs aren’t ready to give up their 4A lower state crown just yet.

Tavarius Hooks and Elijah Vereen dominated on the ground for a combined 374 yards, and the fifth-seeded Chiefs forced three fumbles to stun Region 7-4A champion May River 27-7 on the road Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

“Super proud of our guys,” North Myrtle Beach head coach Matt Reel said. “This just showed how special they are as a group to come out here and dominate the game. The defense did an unbelievable job, and we turned it into our type of football game.”

The Sharks got a jump on the visitors early, as quarterback Garvin Douglas weaved through the NMB line and dashed 40 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

After struggling on their first few offensive drives, the Chiefs found a spark from their trusty senior back. Vareen probed the right side and made a Shark miss before outrunning the rest for a game-tying 58-yard touchdown run. North Myrtle Beach's defense made a fourth-down stop to get the ball back with under a minute to go in the first half, but a missed 41-yard field goal kept the score level at the midway point.

It didn't take long for the Chiefs to grab the lead after halftime, as Hooks found daylight on the first play from scrimmage and raced to the goal line for a go-ahead 62-yard score before a blocked extra-point attempt kept the score at 13-7.

The defense fed off the newfound energy, stopping a Shark run up the middle on fourth-and-1.

With a terrific effort from the offensive line, Hooks and Cam Freeman led a methodical nine-play drive capped off by a one-yard Freeman quarterback sneak to extend the lead to 20-7. Douglas and company couldn’t find an answer, and a hungry Chiefs defense pounced on a pair of fumbles on successive May River drives to derail the Sharks’ comeback bid. The Chiefs kept the ball on the ground to salt away the fourth quarter before Freeman found the end zone for the second time to put the game away.