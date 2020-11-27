A pass is out of reach of Myrtle Beach’s Adam Randall as North Myrtle Beach’s Jamareon Bessent puts on the pressure. The Chiefs beat cross-county rival Myrtle Beach 37-10 to capture the Lower State Championships on Friday, Nov. 28, 2020. North Myrtle Beach will go on to play in the state championship game Saturday in Columbia. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com