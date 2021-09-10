CHERAW | For the first time this season, the Loris offense scored a touchdown.
For the first time this year, the Lions led at halftime.
But Cheraw (2-1) used a nearly 8-minute drive to open the second half, took the lead and never looked back, winning 21-6 Friday night at home.
“They came out and just wore us out in the second half,” Lions coach Greg Mance said. “We had no answer for them defensively. They just whipped us up front. We couldn’t run it. We couldn’t throw it. Couldn’t get open. … They were the better team.”
Loris (0-3) dominated the first half defensively, forcing three turnovers in the opening quarter alone. An interception by defensive back Omarion Bland set up the Lions deep in Cheraw territory, and La’Tontray Knox ran it in from 3 yards out to give Loris a 6-0 lead with 5:32 to play in the opening quarter (the Lions missed the extra point).
That score held until the start of the second half. That’s when the Braves used a draining 15-play drive — one that included a fourth down conversion near midfield — and capped it with a 5-yard touchdown run from Damarion McCaskill to take a 7-6 lead.
The Braves padded their advantage with a pair of Zay Brown touchdown runs, while the Lions’ offense never could find success.
“We’ve got to get better play up front,” Mance said. “It starts up front. … We’ve got to make quicker decisions. And I’ve got to do a better job getting us in good rhythm.”
Mance said he thought his team could push the tempo and wear out the Braves because Cheraw had so many players playing offense and defense, but that approach backfired.
“They ended up in better shape than us,” he said. “We kind of wore ourselves down trying to play fast. … They just really dominated us in the second half.”
The Lions were playing without three starters, and Mance noted that a few other players just returned from COVID quarantines, making conditioning a challenge.
“It showed," he said. "They were a little bit out of gas."
The Lions’ schedule doesn’t get any easier as they open region play next week with powerhouse Dillon.
Friday's game was marred by penalties, and Loris was hit a flurry of them late in the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Mance said players were jawing too much with the officials. At one point, coaches stepped onto the field to separate the teams during a heated dispute.
“We lost our composure,” Mance said. “That’s the difference in winning and losing a ballgame, and we understand that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.