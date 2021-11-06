The Chapin Eagles got their claws into the Carolina Forest Panthers early and often Friday night in the first round of the 5A playoffs, ending the Panthers' season with a 50-14 defeat.

The Panthers entered the contest facing the injury bug that took away some key players, including quarterback Scott Saylor. Wide receiver Nathan Schuessler handled the quarterbacking duties against a fast and large Chapin defense that kept pressure on him all night.

The Eagles struck first halfway through the first quarter on a 39-yard touchdown run by their speedster Bennett Galloway, a pattern that would show up throughout the first half. Galloway would find the end zone two more times, including an 81-yard touchdown scamper.

The Panthers made it to the Eagles' 9-yard line late in the first quarter on a 66-yard run by Kalil Johnson, but the scoring threat was snuffed out by a fumble on the next play.

Turnovers played a big part in the Panthers' woes with two snaps ending up in the end zone, one leading to a safety and one to an Eagles touchdown.

The Eagles finished the first half with a 43-0 lead.

Carolina Forest managed to notch two touchdowns in the second half and finished their season with a 5-5 record.

Chapin (8-3) moves on to the second round of the playoffs against Fort Dorchester.

Panthers head coach Marc Morris said Friday night’s loss was tough but it didn’t diminish the efforts his team put in throughout the season.

“I’m very proud of how this team played all season,” Morris said. “They competed well all year.”

He added he was especially proud of his seniors and is looking forward to next season with some outstanding younger players ready to make their stamp on Panther football.

“That was a very good team we played tonight,” Morris said. “They have a lot of talent and are well coached. They should be very competitive against Fort Dorchester.”