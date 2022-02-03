While on the phone with his father, Deontray Onley recites the 23rd Psalm.
His mother joins them, as does his 14-year-old brother.
In unison, the Onleys speak fervently, almost prayerfully, as though they understand just how deep the valley of the shadow of death goes.
The mother and sons read scripture and pray into a cell phone because Onley’s father, Hunter, is not with them at the dining room table of their Conway home. Nearly three years ago, he received a six-year sentence after pleading guilty to a drug charge. He’s now at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
Since he’s been incarcerated, this is their family time. It’s where they talk about God, their lives and the world. It’s where Deontray turned when he considered giving up sports as a sophomore, and it’s where they celebrated last month as the 18-year-old received a football scholarship offer from Newberry College.
“I know he’s proud of me right now,” Deontray said of his father. “He motivated me the most to play at the next level.”
•••
Deontray fulfilled a promise this week.
When he was in elementary school, his mother faced a cancer scare. Deontray feared he would lose her, but he also didn’t want her to ever worry about his future.
“That’s when I made that promise,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Mom, I’m going to make sure you don’t pay nothing out of your pockets for my college.’ After I made that promise, I’ve always done what I could.”
What he did was become the first football player at his high school to earn a scholarship for athletics. What he did was honor his commitment to a woman who works nights at Grand Strand Medical Center as a certified nursing assistant to provide for her family. What he can do is become the first man in his family to graduate from college.
“It’s a lot, but at the same time it’s good,” Deontray said of the expectations he faces. “It makes you feel good about yourself. Alright, let’s push for some more. Let’s do this. Let’s be the first one to do this.”
His father had played high school football, first as a fullback blocking for now-Conway High School coach Carlton Terry when Terry was a tailback for the Tigers. Hunter Onley later transferred to Laney High School in North Carolina where he drew the attention of college coaches, but he chose the U.S. Navy instead of pursuing a degree.
Growing up, Deontray learned the game from his father.
“He’s something special,” Hunter Onley said. “Got a lot of greatness in him. It’s like finding a diamond in the rough.”
“I’m so very grateful,” Deontray's mother Najla said. “Such a blessing. Deontray’s a good kid."
•••
Wednesday was National Signing Day, the date prep athletes across the country formalize their college commitments, often with ceremonies, team ballcaps and celebrations at their high schools. For some local athletes, their college choices had already made headlines. Others enjoyed waiting until signing day to unveil their decisions.
If Onley’s name is unfamiliar, it’s because he played for Conway Christian School, a private school that’s only fielded a football program for four seasons and didn’t win a single game last fall.
In fact, CCS has never even played a full game of conventional 11-man football. As part of their fledging program’s development, the Eagles have played 8-man games (which is similar to traditional football, just with fewer players).
“That’s another thing that makes it very special,” CCS coach Steve Hart said of Deontray's scholarship. “Because a lot of people don’t know what 8-man is.”
Deontray transferred to Conway Christian from Conway High, where he had played basketball early in his high school career. His parents wanted smaller classes and a curriculum focused on faith. Their longtime neighbor was on the board at the private school, and he encouraged them to try the program.
It was an adjustment, switching from a 5A school — the state’s largest classification for public schools — to a tiny private institution that had just started its football program the year before he arrived.
But Deontray’s classmates, teachers and coaches quickly embraced him, and he said they supported him through everything that happened with his Dad.
“It’s a big change,” he said. “But…the people in the school, they take care of you.”
Before CCS, Deontray had stopped playing football to focus on basketball. But eventually he found himself back on the gridiron.
“Just grew back into the game,” he said. “But I grew smarter … stronger.”
Hart, who coached in the public schools for 40 years before coming out of retirement to work at CCS, quickly learned just how talented Deontray was.
“Knew from the start he was a good young man,” the coach said. “He has a great attitude. … Didn’t realize that he was going to be such a good player, but it didn’t take long to figure it out.”
•••
The small team size typically doesn’t allow players, especially talented ones, to specialize. During his years at CCS, Onley played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and defensive end.
“He never had a problem with that,” Hart said. “He always was willing to do whatever we needed him to do.”
Despite the team’s struggles — Onley saw just two wins with the Eagles — his abilities stood out.
But a winless 8-man team doesn’t get much media coverage.
To get the attention of college coaches, Onley wrote emails to them expressing his interest. His 14-year-old brother served as his videographer, compiling promotional highlight reels. And Hart made sure Onley participated in showcase events where coaches could get a glimpse of the 6-foot-7, 210-pound tight end’s potential.
It was at one of those events in Charleston that Onley caught the eye of Newberry football coach Todd Knight. Last month, Knight came to Onley’s home to offer him a scholarship.
“The journey that you’re about to take here at Newberry is going to be a special one,” Knight wrote in a letter to Deontray. “I’m excited to be a part of that journey as I know that you and your family are as well.”
•••
Hunter Onley acknowledges his mistakes. But when he went to prison, he made a commitment to contact his family daily. His wife and the boys’ mother, Najla, said their family prayer times have been the cement binding them over the last few years.
“Just because a man is not there with his children, that don’t give him no right to stop being a man for his family,” Hunter Onley said. "If you really care about the ones that you love, you’ll make it happen.”
Hunter Onley will be eligible for parole this year and his family hopes he will be released in time to see some of his oldest son’s milestones. Graduation and the start of college are approaching.
“Right now, he’s motivating me through the system,” Deontray said. “It’s hard. … It’s really hard.”
“I’ve always been a little hard headed,” Hunter Onley admitted. “But this is about to be behind me.”
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, CCS students and staff gathered in the school’s gym to celebrate Deontray’s scholarship.
An emotional Hart, who often speaks with Deontray’s parents, praised his family for guiding him to this moment. Deontray kissed his mother. He pulled his little brother close and hugged his coach. He made sure to thank his family, including his father, who he acknowledged couldn’t be there in person, though the event was livestreamed so he could watch.
After signing his college paperwork and donning a Newberry cap, Deontray’s friends, teachers and family crowded around him, laid hands on the senior and prayed over him.
The moment was similar to many of the prayerful conversations in the Onley dining room in recent years: accepting what's before them, hoping for a better future.
“This right here, it means a lot to me and my family,” Deontray said. “We’ve been through a lot of stuff for the past couple years. … To see it all unfold, [it's] just God’s blessing.”
