Multiple touchdown runs by versatile running back Luke Janack helped propel the Carolina Forest Panthers to a down-to-the-wire 46-44 victory over the Socastee Braves Friday night at the Panthers' stadium.

The winning touchdown came with no time left on the clock and with many in attendance thinking that the Braves had won the game, thanks to a go-ahead touchdown pass hauled in by Braves receiver Jakari Harmon with 36 seconds left in regulation. That score made it Braves 44, Panthers 40.

But the Panthers, with the clock ticking down, accomplished a long runback on the kickoff, moving the ball to the Braves side of the field.

The Panthers then completed a pass for a first down at the Braves 30 yard line with 20 seconds left in the game. The next play resulted in an incomplete pass, leaving 16 seconds. An incomplete Panthers desperation pass in the end zone resulted in a penalty against the Braves, moving the ball to the Socastee 8. Another incomplete Panthers pass followed, and no time left in the game was shown on the clock.

Braves players and fans began to celebrate, but a flag on the play resulted in another play for the Panthers with the ball placed on the 5 yard line.

From there, again with no time left on the clock, Panthers running back Luke Janack, who had scored previous touchdowns in the game, ran the ball in for 6 points.

“Their kids did a good job,” Panthers coach Marc Morris said of Socastee. “We were up 9 points there. They had a big pick in the end zone and then came back and had an onside kick and scored again. You gotta give a lot of credit to Socastee for how hard they played and what they did.”

Morris said that his team was fortunate to come away with the win.

“That kickoff return (after Socastee had scored the go-ahead touchdown with only about 36 seconds left in the game) kind of got us on that side of the field and that really helped. It gave us a couple of extra opportunities to throw for the end zone, and we got a couple of flags for us.