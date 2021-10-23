Multiple touchdown runs by versatile running back Luke Janack helped propel the Carolina Forest Panthers to a down-to-the-wire 46-44 victory over the Socastee Braves Friday night at the Panthers' stadium.
The winning touchdown came with no time left on the clock and with many in attendance thinking that the Braves had won the game, thanks to a go-ahead touchdown pass hauled in by Braves receiver Jakari Harmon with 36 seconds left in regulation. That score made it Braves 44, Panthers 40.
But the Panthers, with the clock ticking down, accomplished a long runback on the kickoff, moving the ball to the Braves side of the field.
The Panthers then completed a pass for a first down at the Braves 30 yard line with 20 seconds left in the game. The next play resulted in an incomplete pass, leaving 16 seconds. An incomplete Panthers desperation pass in the end zone resulted in a penalty against the Braves, moving the ball to the Socastee 8. Another incomplete Panthers pass followed, and no time left in the game was shown on the clock.
Braves players and fans began to celebrate, but a flag on the play resulted in another play for the Panthers with the ball placed on the 5 yard line.
From there, again with no time left on the clock, Panthers running back Luke Janack, who had scored previous touchdowns in the game, ran the ball in for 6 points.
“Their kids did a good job,” Panthers coach Marc Morris said of Socastee. “We were up 9 points there. They had a big pick in the end zone and then came back and had an onside kick and scored again. You gotta give a lot of credit to Socastee for how hard they played and what they did.”
Morris said that his team was fortunate to come away with the win.
“That kickoff return (after Socastee had scored the go-ahead touchdown with only about 36 seconds left in the game) kind of got us on that side of the field and that really helped. It gave us a couple of extra opportunities to throw for the end zone, and we got a couple of flags for us.
“And what can you say about Luke Janack? He got in the end zone right there from the 5 yard line. I didn’t know how we were going to win it, but I was gonna try to do it with the ball in his hands.”
Morris walked immediately across the field to Braves head coach Ben Hampton after the game.
“I thought their kids played great and their coaching staff did a great job," Morris said. "And we’re just lucky to win. And you know, after it’s all over with, we’re all friends. And I really pull for my conference and I hope he makes the playoffs…”
Hampton, for his part, said after the game that he was proud of how the Braves had “pulled themselves up by our bootstraps” and had gone down fighting to the very last second.
“We stayed composed, stayed in the game,” Hampton said. “We had a breakdown in our coverage on the kickoff. We can’t do that. That’s the difference in the ball game. And then what happened at the end was a shame, but it’s football and we’ll go on to work next week.
“I felt like our kids played well enough and deserved to win and it’s a shame we came out that way.”
Wesley Eason of the Braves got the scoring underway, receiving a touchdown pass with 11:08 left in the first quarter. That made it 7-0 Braves.
The Panthers responded with a score of their own, a long scamper to the end zone by Janack, less than a minute later. That knotted the game at 7.
Luke Bozard of the Braves ran for a touchdown with 11:53 left in the second quarter, making the score Braves 13, Panthers 7.
Janack again responded with a touchdown run from the 5 yard line with 7:27 left in the second quarter. The point after was no good, and that made the score 13-13.
With 6:41 left in the second quarter, the Braves’ Bozard scored on a long run to the end zone. The point after was no good. That made the score Braves 19, Panthers 13.
The Panthers’ Janack ran in for a touchdown with 2:40 left in the second quarter, leaving the score at halftime: Panthers 20, Braves 19.
In the third quarter, Panthers running back Kalil Johnson ran for a touchdown from the 5 yard line; the point after was good, making the score Panthers 27, Braves 19.
Later in the third quarter, the Braves’ Steven Greene caught a pass from quarterback Rocco Wojcik for a touchdown, tightening the score to 27-25.
That same quarter saw the Braves take the lead 31-27, thanks to a touchdown pass from Wojcik to Trae Grant. (The 2-point conversion attempt was no good).
With only 38 seconds left in the third quarter, the Panthers’ Janack again reached the end zone, making the score 34-31.
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ Johnson ran for a touchdown, stretching the Panthers’ lead to 40-31.
Midway through the last quarter, the Braves’ Wojcik ran for 25 yards for a touchdown, tightening the game score to 40-38.
That led to the final sequence.
Up next for the Braves (1-5, 1-3 region) is Waccamaw. For the Panthers (4-4, 2-1 region), it’s St. James.
