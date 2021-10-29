St. James came out in the third quarter and in a matter of 2 minutes and 13 seconds, turned a three-score game against Carolina Forest into a one-score contest.

The Sharks, frankly, were playing like a team that knew it had to win if it wanted to go to the playoffs. That’s when Panthers’ quarterback Scott Saylor led what may have been the most meaningful series of his season.

With the Panthers' best player on the bench with his shoulder pads on the ground, Saylor led a 13-play drive that resulted in one of Kalil Johnson’s four touchdowns on the night, helping Carolina Forest clinch a home playoff game of its own with what ended up being a 35-21 road region victory.

“I tried to stay as calm as I could,” Saylor said. “[Teammates] know I’m a leader of this team. I had to step up for that moment. I’m just glad that we did it.”

On the series, the junior was a perfect 3-of-3 passing for 33 yards and ran for another 18 yards. It pushed the Panthers within striking distance, and Johnson capped it off with his 3-yard run.

It wasn’t flashy football — certainly nothing like St. James had done with a handful of huge plays to narrow the margin. But what it did was establish that Carolina Forest could stop the onslaught in its own way.

Saylor finished the second half 7-of-7 for 84 yards, both figures that made up the bulk of his production. Johnson, who got 15 second-half carries after star Luke Janack suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle in the second quarter, ended the night with 54 yards and those four touchdowns.

Toss in an early Saylor scoring pass to T’Mars McCallum, and it ended the Sharks’ season.

Technically, St. James finished in a three-way tie for third place in the region, but that technicality also included a tie-breaker system that didn’t favor the Sharks. Thanks to the average point differential between St. James, Conway and Socastee, the Sharks were plucked out of that three-way tie and put into fifth place. It will be the sixth consecutive season St. James has missed the playoffs.