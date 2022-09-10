FLORENCE | South Florence poured it on early and never took a foot off the gas Friday night, defeating Carolina Forest 49-14.
The Bruins scored three touchdowns in the first quarter alone, giving the Panthers a mountain to climb for the rest of the contest.
“This is a game we have to learn from,” Panthers head coach Marc Morris said. “I don’t want them to forget about it. I’m not going to forget about it. We got to keep learning and get better at it. Players got to get better, coaches got to get better. I got to get better. It’s just something we got to learn from.”
Carolina Forest got on the board early in the second quarter but the Bruins would tack on two more touchdowns, including one of the final moments of the first half to take a 35–7 lead at the break.
The Panthers couldn’t get anything going to start the second half and a blocked punt put the Bruins in great field position.
South Florence would then score on that possession, extending their lead to 42–7 with just over eight minutes to go in the third.
The Panthers struggled for much of the game to get across midfield. In the third quarter, a deep pass from quarterback Scott Saylor found senior tight end Hayden Cotton, getting the Panthers inside the Bruins 35 yard line. But an illegal touching penalty the massive gain back and the Panthers were forced to punt.
“We had a lot of things tonight that we messed up,” Morris said. “South Florence is a talented team. You can’t have janky penalties and all that stuff. You have to keep the game clean and you got to play it the right way. And that’s things we can fix in practice, just more attention to detail.”
One of the few bright spots for the Panthers came in the final moments of the game when they put together a quality drive with Saylor finding Nazair Thompson for six to make it 49-14.
Friday’s defeat marks a third straight loss for the Panthers after a convincing win over West Brunswick to start the year.
However, with games against quality opponents like Summerville, Oceanside Collegiate and South Florence, Morris is hoping his team stays positive despite the recent string of defeats.
“You learn a lot more by playing good football teams than you do playing bad football teams,” Morris said. “We’ve played three good ones the last three weeks.”
The Panthers return home next Friday to take on Stratford. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
