After last week’s shellacking, the Carolina Forest defense knew they needed a course correction.
Yes, they had faced No. 2-ranked Fort Dorchester, one of the few teams in the 5A state title conversation. But the week before that 58-26 loss, they had given up 41 points in a win over West Brunswick. So Friday’s 28-0 victory over New Hanover (N.C.) was a welcome change of pace.
“That’s huge,” said senior linebacker Luke Janack. “That’s a way to come back and just say, ‘You know what? This is what CF defense is really about.’”
Making the win more impressive? The fact that Carolina Forest (2-1) was preparing for a region game against St. James until COVID protocols left the Sharks unable to play. That meant switching focus on Wednesday to New Hanover.
“Our kids did a great job preparing,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “Played downhill a little bit better tonight than where we’ve been the last few games. … That’s a lot of encouragement for our kids. They’ve worked really hard. We’ve played two pretty good offenses, to be honest with you, in Fort D and West Brunswick. Just kept battling, kept fighting through things and got a little better each week. To win anything, you’ve got to play good defense.”
The Wildcats and Panthers slogged through a first quarter that was defensive struggle outside of a 46-yard touchdown run from sophomore Kalil Johnson. But a bad snap on a New Hanover punt gave Carolina Forest the ball deep in Wildcat territory at the end of the quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, Panthers quarterback Scott Saylor ran it in from 5 yards out to extend the lead.
That was the score (14-0) at halftime as the teams continued to grind out the game on the ground. Carolina Forest finally put together a strong drive late in the third quarter. It ended with Janack scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:47 left in the third.
In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats worked their way deep into Carolina Forest territory. But defense held and New Hanover missed a field goal.
Junior running back Bryson Johnson capped off the scoring for Carolina Forest with a 4-yard TD plunge late in the game.
While Friday’s win was a morale boost for the Panthers, the schedule doesn’t get any easier next week with a road matchup against Sumter, last year’s region champion.
“We’ve got to keep getting better each week,” Morris said.
