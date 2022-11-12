GOOSE CREEK | A successful trip down the coast earned the surging Carolina Forest football team another outing in Charleston’s Lowcountry in six days.
Scoring on all of their first six drives, the visiting Panthers built up all the momentum they needed to cruise past Goose Creek 55-28 in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs Saturday at John Fulmer Field. The win was the fourth straight for the Panthers (8-4), who knocked the Gators out of the postseason for the third time in four seasons.
Carolina Forest quarterback Scott Saylor torched the home team for four touchdown passes and two touchdown runs. Just the scoring plays Saylor was involved in totaled 215 yards as the Panthers rolled up and down the field all night. The Panthers have scored 41 or better in every game during the win streak, and they had that by the end of the first half on Saturday.
“We’ve been in Charleston a bunch,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “I think we just need to get a home here and set up. The kids came out and had a really good week of practice. I thought they were focused all week and understood what we wanted them to do. We played pretty well.”
Carolina Forest travels to Fort Dorchester Friday for the third round of the playoffs, with the winner advancing to the state semifinal round the day after Thanksgiving. The Patriots (9-3) won their second-round game 46-0 over visiting Berkeley Wednesday in North Charleston, two days before the anticipated impact from Hurricane Nicole.
Like Carolina Forest, the Patriots have hit their stride at the right time. They’ve won seven in a row.
According to MaxPreps, Fort Dorchester is 6-0 all-time against Carolina Forest going back to 2012 and won last year 58-26 in an early-season game in North Charleston. The Patriots also defeated the Panthers all but one year from 2012-2017.
“I don’t know a lot about them this year but you know Coach (Steve) LaPrad has one of the top football programs in the state every year,” Morris said. “We think a lot of him and their program. Our kids have been there before. I just hope we have the right mindset and get off the bus ready to go like we were tonight.”
Goose Creek (5-6) landed the first blow Saturday, going 68 yards to score on quarterback Drew Moore’s 5-yard pass to receiver Evan Daniels with 9:18 remaining in the first quarter.
Carolina Forest’s 66-yard response was swift, with Saylor distributing passes to Owen Hall and Nathan Schuessler to move the chains and eventually racing up middle for a 13-yard touchdown run to even it at 6-6 with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Panthers missed the extra point but nothing else went wrong in the first half for Coach Morris’s bunch. After forcing a Goose Creek punt on the Gators’ second possession, Saylor connected with Schuessler for touchdown strikes of 45 and 70 yards on the next two possessions as the Panthers opened up a 20-6 advantage with just over two minutes left in the first period.
The Panthers defense then forced a Gators punt and the snap got away from Moore, who was flagged for intentional grounding inside the Goose Creek 10. Three plays later on the first play of the second quarter, Saylor raced in from the 4 on third and goal to extend the lead to 27-6 with 11:51 left in the first half.
Whatever hope Goose Creek had for a comeback was snuffed out by the Carolina Forest defense over the remainder of the second quarter. Manning Hitt recovered a fumble the Panthers turned into running back’s Kalil Johnson’s 7-yard touchdown run with 4:54 remaining before the half. Earlier on the drive, Johnson got loose for a 40-yard scamper on third and long.
Moments later, linebacker Reynardo Parks broke through to sack Moore and knocked the ball loose, recovering the fumble at the Carolina Forest 49. Saylor then hit Hall for 36 yards to crack the red zone and running back Zion Gilbert finished the drive from there on a 19-yard burst with 1:58 remaining in the first half for a 41-6 Carolina Forest lead.
Moore’s 34-yard strike to Evan Daniels with 11 seconds in the half cut Carolina Forest’s lead to 41-12.
Saylor added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Hall in the third quarter to make it a handful of touchdowns, then made it a cool half dozen on a 48-yard scoring strike to receiver Anthony Aponte in the fourth quarter. The latter was the final tally of the clash after Goose Creek had closed within 48-28.
Moore finished with two touchdown passes and a scoring run for Goose Creek. The Gators’ other touchdown was a 1-yard plunge by running back Meliq McGowan.
“To beat phenomenal football teams like Goose Creek, you’ve got to be multiple,” Morris said. “You can’t just run. You can’t just throw it. I think our kids did everything they needed to do to win.”
