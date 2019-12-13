Marc Morris knows that Mason Garcia wasn’t just a really good football player who spurred a deep playoff run.
No, that was putting it too lightly. For Morris, his senior quarterback was a generational type of talent who played a monster role in transforming an entire program.
“Getting a kid that is that size that really just shot up in the weight room to make himself the type of player he is to [go along with] that arm strength and that ability? Players like that don’t come along very often,” Morris said. “Watching him grow up for four years and watching how much he improved has been a pleasure for me and all our staff — hopefully for our community and our fans, too. I’m really fortunate that he’s been a part of my life and a part of my program.”
Garcia, the MyHorryNews.com All-County Offensive Player of the Year, threw for more than 2,100 yards and rushed for more than 750 this fall. He put up 34 combined touchdowns as a senior.
It led to him being selected for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl before getting a promotion to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. More importantly, it was all crucial for a Panthers squad that won the Region VI-5A championship and advanced to the lower state finals, both of which were firsts in school history. Whatever success that follows for Carolina Forest in the years to come will now be based upon what Garcia was able to helped inspire during his junior and senior seasons.
“I grew as a person and showed everybody I could be a leader. It’s who I was,” he said. “This place always wanted a good program and I led this team. All these players have led this team to a great accomplishment and hopefully it continues year after year.”
In two seasons (and a handful of games as a back-up during his sophomore campaign), Garcia passed and rushed for 5,295 yards and 54 touchdowns. The highlight reel he put together was strong.
Among them, his two-point conversion run that delivered a playoff victory over Lexington in 2018 and a five-touchdown performance against West Florence in October. There were also several stout postseason showings last month.
They all contributed to a body of work that won’t soon be forgotten — at Carolina Forest and beyond — as he makes his way to East Carolina.
“I’ve coached six division one quarterbacks in my programs,” Morris said. “He’s got the most talent of any of the ones that I’ve been around. He’ll do great things at ECU. If he does everything the right way, he’ll play at the next level.”
MORRIS EARNS COACH OF THE YEAR HONORS
Marc Morris has continued the build at Carolina Forest, and the Panthers’ sixth-year coach had his peers around the county bragging on him throughout his team’s dynamic 2019 season.
“Look at what he has done with a program that has never been successful,” Socastee’s Marty Jacobs said of Morris, the MyHorryNews.com All-County Coach of the Year.
For the first time in school history, Carolina Forest reached the lower state finals this fall. It lost to state powerhouse Dutch Fork, which went on to win its fourth consecutive overall title.
However, the run the Panthers made was something that will linger in people’s minds for years to come. That’s because of the improvement this program made in a relatively small amount of time.
Prior to this year, the team had advanced to the third round of the playoffs just twice - both when it was a member of Class 3A during its first decade of varsity action. In the last three years, the Panthers have won five postseason games, won their first Region VI-5A championship and hosted their first playoff contests in the state’s largest classification.
“Morris has done an excellent job of taking his team to new heights,” Conway coach Carlton Terry said.
MYHORRYNEWS.COM ALL-COUNTY OFFENSIVE FOOTBALL TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mason Garcia
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Quarterback
Grade | Senior
Year in review | East Carolina commitment piled up an area-high 2,149 passing yards and 19 touchdown passes while also rushing for 761 yards and another 14 touchdowns. Spurred the program’s first run to the Class 5A lower state championship game.
Luke Doty
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Quarterback
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Prior to suffering a season-ending injury in the playoff opener, the Shrine Bowl selection and USC commitment threw for 1,876 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Jaquan Dixon
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Running back
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Area’s leading rushing finished the year with 1,815 yards on the ground, another 186 receiving and 32 total touchdowns. Averaged 11.7 yards per carry.
David Legette
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Running back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Capped off his career with 29 touchdowns and 1,612 more yards during his senior season, recording eight 100-yard games for the region champions.
Xayvion Knox
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Running back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | With help of a monster playoff season, finished the year with 1,017 yards and 26 touchdowns. Scored at least one touchdown in his last 11 games.
Xavier Kinlaw
School | Conway
Position | Receiver
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Led the area in both receiving yards (909) and touchdowns (13) and had six receptions of 45 yards or longer throughout the year.
Deondray Stanfield
School | St. James
Position | Receiver/running back
Grade | Senior
Year in review | The split back put up 774 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and another 387 yards and three touchdowns receiving for the Sharks.
Colby Todd
School | Aynor
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Blue Jackets right tackle helped pave the way for 4,700 yards of total offense, an undefeated regular season and a Region VI-3A championship.
Hayden Best
School | North Myrtle Beach
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Shifted between guard, center, long snapper and short snapper. Recorded 12 pancake blocks and gave up just one sack all season.
Darin Goss
School | Carolina Forest
Position | Offensive line
Grade | Senior
Year in review | Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection was the most consistent part of an offensive line that put up 5,400 yards of offense in team’s best season to date.
Ethan Damron
School | Green Sea Floyds
Position | Tight end
Grade | Senior
Year in review | While mostly being used as a sixth offensive lineman and grading out at north of 90 percent, Damron also caught nine touchdowns.
Sullivan Hardin
School | Myrtle Beach
Position | Kicker
Grade | Junior
Year in review | Specialist converted 76 of his 80 PATs and seven-of-eight field goals (96 total points) while also notching touchbacks on just shy of 90 percent of his 104 kickoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.