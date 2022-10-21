Carolina Forest fans earlier this year had to at times question what had happened to the normally effective rushing attack.
Too often, the Panthers’ success was tied tightly to the arm of quarterback Scott Saylor. And while the senior is and will be expected to produce as long as he’s in uniform, the most dangerous teams during Marc Morris’ tenure have been able to do what they did Friday at Socastee.
Led by a huge night from sophomore tailback Zion Gilbert, Carolina Forest rushed for 333 yards en route to a 56-35 region victory.
“Let’s face it, we’ve played some really good football teams this year. And when you play really good football teams, you’ve got to be balanced,” Carolina Forest coach Marc Morris said. “You’ve got to be able to run 50-50 and throw 50-50.
“[Against the Braves], we were able to do that. We hit a couple of big plays in the passing game, but they mixed it up and Zion, Kalil [Johnson] and [Quavious Draughn] were able to do a good job running the ball and Scottie was able to do a good job running the ball.”
Gilbert led the way with his 203-yard, three-touchdown night. His yards and 23 carries were career highs.
Johnson, the former starter until he was injured and missed games this season, put up 63 yards and a score of his own. Saylor rushed for 62 yards and two scores.
Combined with 197 passing yards and two long touchdowns from Saylor, and the 530 or yards of offense allowed the Panthers to score on eight of their nine offensive series.
Socastee was playing catch-up throughout the evening - and even took a few chances to steal a possession or two along the way. However, the Carolina Forest rushing performance was too much to overcome.
“We came out and had the best offensive outing we’ve had in four weeks and I didn’t think we hurt ourselves defensively and didn’t put our defense in bad positions,” Hampton said. “We answered the call several times. For the offense, it was huge for us going into next week. We’ll go back to the drawing board on defense.”
Quadir Scott was again the story for the Braves. The junior threw for two touchdowns and 121 yards and rushed for another 147 yards and two scores. Still, two first-half three-and-outs gave Carolina Forest a lead that stuck throughout.
It equated to Socastee failing to win a game in Region V-5A and falling to 2-7 overall. The Braves will still have a considerable shot to make the Class 5A playoffs via an at-large bid, something that would become even more likely with a non-region victory next week at Wando.
Carolina Forest, meanwhile, won’t have to wait around. Its path is clear.
If the Panthers beat St. James next Friday, they’ll lock up the No. 2 spot out of Region V. If the Sharks win, Carolina Forest will drop to No. 3 and still host in the opening round, thanks to the adjusted Class 5A playoffs.
Either way, following last week’s loss to Sumter that prevented Carolina Forest from having a shot at a region title, re-grouping and showing off what an offensive line and the tailbacks behind it that can no longer say it is inexperienced was important.
“We had to show ourselves a lot. We should have beat [Sumter]. We didn’t,” Gilbert said. “We had to come out and prove ourselves. This one meant a lot. After Sumter, we knew it was on to the next region play. We didn’t discount [Socastee]. We knew they were going to come out with a fire.”
Maybe so.
Just not as much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.